Why the same flex settings create different results

Inside a, the first children (b & c) have the following settings:

b: height: 60px;

c: height: 100%;

The result of this is that b becomes 60px and c takes up the remaining height.

Now, when I do the exact same thing for the first children (d & e) inside c, the result is not the same.

e overflows its parent (which b and c doesn’t do inside a) and I don’t understand why. Can someone pls explain why it behaves differently here and how can I make it not outgrow its parent?

Code here (Codepen)

OR:

<div class="a">

  <div class="b"></div>
  <div class="c">
    <div class="d"></div>
    <div class="e"></div>
  </div>

</div>


* {
  margin: 0;
}

.a {
  display: flex;
  flex-direction: column;
  background: blue;
  width: 100vw;
  height: 100vh;
}

.b {
  height: 60px;
  background: orange;
  display: flex;
  flex-direction: column;
}

.c {
  width: 200px;
  height: 100%;

  background: purple;
  border: 1px solid black;
}

.d {
  background: pink;
  height: 60px;
  width: 50%;
}

.e {
  background: green;
  height: 100%;
  width: 50%;
}
Element a is a flexbox but element c is not.

Try setting c to flex.

C is not a flex box so you get 60px + 100% making it 60px too large.

Avoid using height:100% as it seldom does what you require. Use flex (flex:1 0 0) to stretch and use nested flexboxes when you want to maintain the stretch.

e.g.

* {
  margin: 0;
}

.a {
  display: flex;
  flex-direction: column;
  background: blue;
  width: 100vw;
  height: 100vh;
}

.b {
  height: 60px;
  background: orange;
  display: flex;
  flex-direction: column;
}

.c {
  width: 200px;
  /*height:100%;*/
  flex: 1 0 0;
  background: purple;
  border: 1px solid black;
  display: flex;
  flex-direction: column;
}
.d {
  background: pink;
  height: 60px;
  width: 50%;
}
.e {
  background: green;
  /*height: 100%;*/
  flex: 1 0 0;
  width: 50%;
}

There are other methods as usual with flex.

Also note that as you have used height:100vh on .a then your content can never grow more than that viewport size because you have not provided scrollbars for it (it will just overflow and the backgrounds will not follow). Use min-height:100vh instead if you only wanted an initial viewport height.

Yes, you’re both right.

However, the problem remains on the “real example” (my website). I use the exact same flex setup on one of my pages, but it overflows in the same way as my example in this post.

On my page, there are two elements in the body, ‘nav’ and ‘main’. ‘Nav’ has height 54px, ‘main’ has 100%. Same problem as in this post, ‘main’ should take the remaining space, but takes 100% instead.

The solution to the question in this post was to use flex on the parent, but on my page, the parent is already flex.

The page i’m talking about is a user account page, so please log in here https://codeeffect.net/login to get there.

User: test@test.com
Pass: 123456

overflow
