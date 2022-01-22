Why the same flex settings create different results

HTML & CSS
#1

Inside a, the first children (b & c) have the following settings:

b: height: 60px;

c: height: 100%;

The result of this is that b becomes 60px and c takes up the remaining height.

Now, when I do the exact same thing for the first children (d & e) inside c, the result is not the same.

e overflows its parent (which b and c doesn’t do inside a) and I don’t understand why. Can someone pls explain why it behaves differently here and how can I make it not outgrow its parent?

Code here (Codepen)

OR:

<div class="a">

  <div class="b"></div>
  <div class="c">
    <div class="d"></div>
    <div class="e"></div>
  </div>

</div>


* {
  margin: 0;
}

.a {
  display: flex;
  flex-direction: column;
  background: blue;
  width: 100vw;
  height: 100vh;
}

.b {
  height: 60px;
  background: orange;
  display: flex;
  flex-direction: column;
}

.c {
  width: 200px;
  height: 100%;

  background: purple;
  border: 1px solid black;
}

.d {
  background: pink;
  height: 60px;
  width: 50%;
}

.e {
  background: green;
  height: 100%;
  width: 50%;
}
#2

Element a is a flexbox but element c is not.

Try setting c to flex.

1 Like
#3

C is not a flex box so you get 60px + 100% making it 60px too large.

Avoid using height:100% as it seldom does what you require. Use flex (flex:1 0 0) to stretch and use nested flexboxes when you want to maintain the stretch.

e.g.

* {
  margin: 0;
}

.a {
  display: flex;
  flex-direction: column;
  background: blue;
  width: 100vw;
  height: 100vh;
}

.b {
  height: 60px;
  background: orange;
  display: flex;
  flex-direction: column;
}

.c {
  width: 200px;
  /*height:100%;*/
  flex: 1 0 0;
  background: purple;
  border: 1px solid black;
  display: flex;
  flex-direction: column;
}
.d {
  background: pink;
  height: 60px;
  width: 50%;
}
.e {
  background: green;
  /*height: 100%;*/
  flex: 1 0 0;
  width: 50%;
}

There are other methods as usual with flex.

Also note that as you have used height:100vh on .a then your content can never grow more than that viewport size because you have not provided scrollbars for it (it will just overflow and the backgrounds will not follow). Use min-height:100vh instead if you only wanted an initial viewport height.

1 Like