Why the same flex settings create different results

Inside a, the first children (b & c) have the following settings:
b: height: 60px;
c: height: 100%;
The result of this is that b becomes 60px and c takes up the remaining height.
Now, when I do the exact same thing for the first children (d & e) inside c, the result is not the same.
e overflows its parent (which b and c doesn’t do inside a) and I don’t understand why. Can someone pls explain why it behaves differently here and how can I make it not outgrow its parent?
OR:
<div class="a">
<div class="b"></div>
<div class="c">
<div class="d"></div>
<div class="e"></div>
</div>
</div>
* {
margin: 0;
}
.a {
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
background: blue;
width: 100vw;
height: 100vh;
}
.b {
height: 60px;
background: orange;
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
}
.c {
width: 200px;
height: 100%;
background: purple;
border: 1px solid black;
}
.d {
background: pink;
height: 60px;
width: 50%;
}
.e {
background: green;
height: 100%;
width: 50%;
}