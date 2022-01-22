Why the same flex settings create different results

Inside a, the first children (b & c) have the following settings:

b: height: 60px;

c: height: 100%;

The result of this is that b becomes 60px and c takes up the remaining height.

Now, when I do the exact same thing for the first children (d & e) inside c, the result is not the same.

e overflows its parent (which b and c doesn’t do inside a) and I don’t understand why. Can someone pls explain why it behaves differently here and how can I make it not outgrow its parent?

Code here (Codepen)

