Why the same flex settings create different results

#1

Inside a, the first children (b & c) have the following settings:

b: height: 60px;

c: height: 100%;

The result of this is that b becomes 60px and c takes up the remaining height.

Now, when I do the exact same thing for the first children (d & e) inside c, the result is not the same.

e overflows its parent (which b and c doesn’t do inside a) and I don’t understand why. Can someone pls explain why it behaves differently here and how can I make it not outgrow its parent?

Code here (Codepen)

OR:

<div class="a">

  <div class="b"></div>
  <div class="c">
    <div class="d"></div>
    <div class="e"></div>
  </div>

</div>


* {
  margin: 0;
}

.a {
  display: flex;
  flex-direction: column;
  background: blue;
  width: 100vw;
  height: 100vh;
}

.b {
  height: 60px;
  background: orange;
  display: flex;
  flex-direction: column;
}

.c {
  width: 200px;
  height: 100%;

  background: purple;
  border: 1px solid black;
}

.d {
  background: pink;
  height: 60px;
  width: 50%;
}

.e {
  background: green;
  height: 100%;
  width: 50%;
}
#2

Element a is a flexbox but element c is not.

Try setting c to flex.

#3

C is not a flex box so you get 60px + 100% making it 60px too large.

Avoid using height:100% as it seldom does what you require. Use flex (flex:1 0 0) to stretch and use nested flexboxes when you want to maintain the stretch.

e.g.

* {
  margin: 0;
}

.a {
  display: flex;
  flex-direction: column;
  background: blue;
  width: 100vw;
  height: 100vh;
}

.b {
  height: 60px;
  background: orange;
  display: flex;
  flex-direction: column;
}

.c {
  width: 200px;
  /*height:100%;*/
  flex: 1 0 0;
  background: purple;
  border: 1px solid black;
  display: flex;
  flex-direction: column;
}
.d {
  background: pink;
  height: 60px;
  width: 50%;
}
.e {
  background: green;
  /*height: 100%;*/
  flex: 1 0 0;
  width: 50%;
}

There are other methods as usual with flex.