Why the captcha dosen't change?

Hi there!

I am developing a login function.

When I click the captcha, the number should be changed.

On chrome and IE, it’s OK.

But, on firefox, it doesn’t change.

My code:

<img src="" id="Forgot_Verification_Code_Img" style="cursor: pointer;display:none;" onclick="this.src+=''" alt="<?php echo $Lang['Verification_Code']; ?>" align="middle" />

Where is the problem?