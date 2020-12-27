Why the captcha dosen't change on firefox？

Hi there！

I have a problem with Captcha.

when I click the text box, the captcha numbers return to the initial numbers every time.

This problem only happened on firefox, On chrome everything is OK.

My current code is

<form action="<?php echo $Config['WebsitePath']; ?>/login" method="post" onsubmit="JavaScript:this.Password.value=md5(this.Password.value);"> <input type="hidden" value="<?php echo $RequestURI; ?>" name="ReturnUrl" /> <input type="hidden" name="FormHash" value="<?php echo $FormHash; ?>" /> <input type="hidden" name="Expires" value="30" /> <p><label><input type="text" name="UserName" id="UserName" class="w200" value="" placeholder="<?php echo $Lang['UserName']; ?>" onblur="CheckUserNameExist()" /></label></p> <p><label><input type="password" name="Password" class="w200" value="" placeholder="<?php echo $Lang['Password']; ?>" /></label></p> <p><label><input type="text" name="VerifyCode" class="w100" onfocus="document.getElementById('Verification_Code_Img').src='<?php echo $Config['WebsitePath']; ?>/seccode.php';document.getElementById('Verification_Code_Img').style.display='inline';" value="" placeholder="<?php echo $Lang['Verification_Code']; ?>" /></label> <img src="" id="Verification_Code_Img" style="cursor: pointer;display:none;" onclick="this.src=this.src+'?'" alt="<?php echo $Lang['Verification_Code']; ?>" align="middle" /></p> <p><input type="submit" value="<?php echo $Lang['Log_In']; ?>" name="submit" class="textbtn" style="margin:0 78px;" /></p> <p class="fs14 text-center"> <a href="<?php echo $Config['WebsitePath']; ?>/register"><?php echo $Lang['Sign_Up']; ?></a> <a href="<?php echo $Config['WebsitePath']; ?>/forgot"><?php echo $Lang['Forgot_Password']; ?></a> </p> </form>

How to improve my code?