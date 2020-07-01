Why SyntaxError: Invalid shorthand property initializer

JavaScript
#1

Hi, I follow along a coding adventure game. And what works fine on my local machine is not accepted as solution. I got this error message “SyntaxError: Invalid shorthand property initializer” and I don’t see invalid notation but just a working code (locally) What do I miss? What do I have to look for?

Cheers and thanks!

function construct(name, material, assemble, duration) {
  let person = {
    name: name,
    material: material,
    assemble: assemble,
    duration: duration
  };
  return person;
}

const somePerson = construct("Kevin", "Human", true, 1000);
console.log(somePerson.name); // should be "Kevin"
console.log("duration is: " + somePerson.duration); // should be 1000
#2

Which browser are you seeing this error in?
The code you have posted is error free and should run as expected.

Also, FWIW, you can tidy that up a little using modern syntax (ES6):

function construct(name, material, assemble, duration) {
  return {
    name,
    material,
    assemble,
    duration,
  };
}

const somePerson = construct('Kevin', 'Human', true, 1000);

console.log(somePerson.name);
console.log(`duration is: ${somePerson.duration}`);
#3

It’s that modern ES6 syntax that I think is the shorthand that is being complained about by the website’s interpreter.

I recommend trying to resolve matters by putting the property keys in quotes:

  let person = {
    "name": name,
    "material": material,
    "assemble": assemble,
    "duration": duration
  };

And if issues continue, please let us know of the page where this is happening so that a deeper investigation can take place.

1 Like
#4

But as long as they are valid identifiers (i.e. they don’t contain spaces or they aren’t reserved words) quotes around property names are optional, right?

The OP had:

let person = {
  name: name,
  material: material,
  assemble: assemble,
  duration: duration
};

Which IMO, should be fine.

Or am I missing something?

#5

Yes normally that’s fine, but in this case he’s following along with a coding adventure game. The only reasonable reason why I think that he would be getting his syntax error is if the website does separating parsing of your code before it is submitted for verification. Given that situation you need to play along with the site’s expectations instead.

1 Like
#6

Yup, fair point.