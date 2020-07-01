Why SyntaxError: Invalid shorthand property initializer

Hi, I follow along a coding adventure game. And what works fine on my local machine is not accepted as solution. I got this error message “SyntaxError: Invalid shorthand property initializer” and I don’t see invalid notation but just a working code (locally) What do I miss? What do I have to look for?
Cheers and thanks!
function construct(name, material, assemble, duration) {
let person = {
name: name,
material: material,
assemble: assemble,
duration: duration
};
return person;
}
const somePerson = construct("Kevin", "Human", true, 1000);
console.log(somePerson.name); // should be "Kevin"
console.log("duration is: " + somePerson.duration); // should be 1000