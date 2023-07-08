Why some video elements don't have src attribute?

After digging quite deep in the DOM tree of a website I came accross a video element like this:
<video class="top-player-video-element" poster="//cdn.SOMEWEBSITE.com/dir_1/dir_2/dir_3/filename.jpg"></video>
I was surprised not to find an
src attribute that can be found on image files in the DOM.
Why some video elements in a DOM don’t have
src?
What makes videos any different than image files that do have
src attributes?
This is how I code videos…
<video controls poster="someimage.jpg">
<source src="somevideo.mp4" type="video/mp4">
</video>
Maybe the src attribute is being added by JS.
In a few sporadic cases I have added HTML to the DOM by JavaScript, or this may be a case when something is added by JavaScript but without appearing at the DOM?
Each time I clicked on the “Play” or “Replay” button (but not
pause-play button combo), I got a new result in the DOM:
src="blob:https://edition.example.com/2a50dbb4-fee9-48a7-ae8b-f72b579169b0"
then:
src="blob:https://edition.example.com/d670d1e0-fc84-4029-82d8-552bb9d7b694"
I tried to access each, without
blob: and with
blob:
With
blob: I got
ERR_FILE_NOT_FOUND
Without
blob: I got “Uh-Ha It’s us or you but the file cannot be found”
What may cause this behvaior?