Why some runtime JS errors are not displayed in the console?

Hello,

In my Laravel 5.8/vuejs 2.6 app I found situations when having some runtime JS errors in my console these errors are not displayed in the console,

but app flow is just just stopped. One of such errors is below in addForumPost method :

<script> import {bus} from '../../../app'; import appMixin from '../../../appMixin'; import {focus} from 'vue-focus'; import Vue from 'vue'; import {retrieveAppDictionaries, getModalCalculatedHeight, getModalCalculatedWidth} from "../../../helpers/commonFuncs"; import CKEditor from '@ckeditor/ckeditor5-vue'; //https://ckeditor.com/docs/ckeditor5/latest/builds/guides/integration/frameworks/vuejs.html import ClassicEditor from '@ckeditor/ckeditor5-build-classic'; Vue.use(CKEditor); export default { data: function () { return { ... } }, name: 'ForumView', directives: {focus: focus}, created() { ... }, // created() { mounted() { ... }, // mounted() { mixins: [appMixin], methods: { addForumPost() { if (this.currentLoggedUser == null || typeof this.currentLoggedUser.id == 'undefined') { this.showPopupMessage("Report abuse", 'You need to login !', 'warn'); return; } if ( this.trim(this.new_thread_post_body) < 5 ) { this.showPopupMessage("Forum Post", 'Your message must be at least 5 chars !', 'warn'); return; } this.message = ''; this.is_page_loaded = false axios.post(window.API_VERSION_LINK + '/forum/add_forum_post', { user_id: this.currentLoggedUser.id, forum_post_body: this.new_thread_post_body, forum_thread_id: this.singleForumThreadRow.id, }).then((response) => { this.is_page_loaded = true let forumPost= response.data.forumPost debugger // THE ROW BELOW stop app flow, but no error in console forumPost.created_at= momentDatetime( this.getNowDateTime(), settings_js_moment_datetime_format ) // forumPost.created_at= this.momentDatetime( this.getNowDateTime(), settings_js_moment_datetime_format ) this.threadPosts.push( forumPost ) this.showPopupMessage("Forum", "Your post was successfully added !", 'success'); ...

Sure comment line below and I have to use this.momentDatetime in ` forumPost.created_at= this.momentDatetime( this.getNowDateTime(),` settings_js_moment_datetime_format )

but why I have no console error?

$ lsb_release -d; uname -r; uname -i Description: Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS 4.15.0-20-generic x86_64

Google Chrome, Version 77.0.3865.90 (Official Build) (64-bit)

And seems that is not the only case, in some cases I have to debug step by step to find the error ?

Why so ?