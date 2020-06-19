Why SEO tools so expensive

Hi ,
I am Abdullah Ahmad seo expert i have good grip in Search Engine Marketing . Done lots of big projects last couples of years . My point is why seo tools are so expansive because lots of Newbie cant Offord it. Because new in this Industry. Even some Enrapture i know personly they cant afford it . When they cant afford it its using SEO group buy service . If tools are affordable peoples buy it and us it . i want give you some example Ahrefs one of the most big tool use in this Field 179 monthly its too much for new man . If u see second side of picture totally different ahrefs group buy available in 10 monthly . i dont now its buying good or bad .
2nd example of SEMrush also big authority according to SEO industry figures . SEMrush guru plane 199 its also not afford able for newbie . And this tool also available seo group buy tools industry ( in 10 monthly) .
I am not familiar with any of those but I assume they cost money because they can be used to make money. I assume the only reason you want to use them is because they work.
You are probably asking philosophically, not practically. You are probably implying that the world should be more understanding. You will get plenty of agreement but that won’t change things.
I am not familiar with the features of SEM services. Is there a way you can do most or all of what they do, except not as easily?
I looked at some reviews of SEM services. Some articles say that some are available for free. You can try contacting the relevant companies and ask them if they can be more understanding. The following I think are said to allow their use for free but I do not see that in the websites. You can try contacting them.