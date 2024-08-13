Why resizing images on webpage sometimes not possible in Design/Edit mode?

Occasionally I visit a webpage which I want later to printout (to pdf) or as *.png snapshot.

Unfortunately sometimes a big, big images is placed rep. embedded on the webpage.

I want to shrink resp. resp resize it (manually).

Therefore I switch to browser Design mode/Edit mode and try to manually resize it by e.g. dragging the upper elft corner (square).

This works in approx. 80% of all cases.

However sometimes this resize doesn’t work.

When I try it then the images rectangle size switches automatically back to its original size.

I guess it has something to do with the CSS specification for the tag.

The corresponding CSS rules look like:

img { break-inside: avoid; display: inline-block; height: auto; max-width: 100%; page-break-inside: avoid; width: 100%; margin-left: 20px !important; box-sizing: border-box; }

Whats the critical CSS value and how do I have to change it to make the embedded image resizable?