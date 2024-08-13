Why resizing images on webpage sometimes not possible in Design/Edit mode?

Occasionally I visit a webpage which I want later to printout (to pdf) or as *.png snapshot.
Unfortunately sometimes a big, big images is placed rep. embedded on the webpage.
I want to shrink resp. resp resize it (manually).

Therefore I switch to browser Design mode/Edit mode and try to manually resize it by e.g. dragging the upper elft corner (square).
This works in approx. 80% of all cases.

However sometimes this resize doesn’t work.

When I try it then the images rectangle size switches automatically back to its original size.

I guess it has something to do with the CSS specification for the tag.
The corresponding CSS rules look like:

img {
  break-inside: avoid;
  display: inline-block;
  height: auto;
  max-width: 100%;
  page-break-inside: avoid;
  width: 100%;
  margin-left: 20px !important;
  box-sizing: border-box;
}

Whats the critical CSS value and how do I have to change it to make the embedded image resizable?