Why popup not working after table sort?
I m using semantic ui framework.
I have table that can be sorted with JS (jquery-tablesort https://github.com/kylefox/jquery-tablesort)
For every table TD I have popup showing and it works. …
If tablesort is used popup is not working anymore
I know that issue is because of DOM but I have no idea how to fix it
Here is example: https://jsfiddle.net/master1991/hrxkn7wt/15/
I tried to catch DOM change
$(document).ready(function(){
//$('.incidedFull').popup({ observeChanges: true });
var bindElements = function() {
//$('.incidedFull').popup('hide all');
$('.incidedFull')
.popup({
observeChanges: true,
on: 'hover'
});
};
$('body').on('DOMSubtreeModified', function(){
bindElements();
console.log('ok');
});
});
it works but it does not close old popups. …
How to fix this?
Thanks in advance!