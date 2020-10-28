Why popup not working after table sort?

I m using semantic ui framework.

I have table that can be sorted with JS (jquery-tablesort https://github.com/kylefox/jquery-tablesort)

For every table TD I have popup showing and it works. …

If tablesort is used popup is not working anymore

I know that issue is because of DOM but I have no idea how to fix it

Here is example: https://jsfiddle.net/master1991/hrxkn7wt/15/

I tried to catch DOM change

$(document).ready(function(){ //$('.incidedFull').popup({ observeChanges: true }); var bindElements = function() { //$('.incidedFull').popup('hide all'); $('.incidedFull') .popup({ observeChanges: true, on: 'hover' }); }; $('body').on('DOMSubtreeModified', function(){ bindElements(); console.log('ok'); }); });

it works but it does not close old popups. …

How to fix this?

Thanks in advance!