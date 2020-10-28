Why popup not working after table sort?

JavaScript
I m using semantic ui framework.

I have table that can be sorted with JS (jquery-tablesort https://github.com/kylefox/jquery-tablesort)

For every table TD I have popup showing and it works. …
If tablesort is used popup is not working anymore :frowning:
I know that issue is because of DOM but I have no idea how to fix it
Here is example: https://jsfiddle.net/master1991/hrxkn7wt/15/

I tried to catch DOM change

$(document).ready(function(){

	//$('.incidedFull').popup({ observeChanges: true });

	var bindElements = function() {

		//$('.incidedFull').popup('hide all');

		$('.incidedFull')
			.popup({
			observeChanges: true,
			on: 'hover'
		});
	};

	$('body').on('DOMSubtreeModified', function(){
		bindElements();
		console.log('ok');
	});
			
});

it works but it does not close old popups. …

How to fix this? :man_shrugging:
Thanks in advance!