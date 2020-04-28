Why “php code” change in a bootstrap modal box?

Hi When I use boostrap modal box ; Than php code takes only the first item of my table…;
$sonuc[‘proje_ismi’] is working normal in button and change everyline as database:
But when I put it on bootstarp modal box, it only takes the first item. Why is that?
And how can I solve it with a simple way?
Thanks for advices.
<td>
<button type="button" id="view_files" name="view_files" data-name="'.$proje_ismi.'" data-toggle="modal" data-target="#myModal" class="view_files btn btn-default btn-sm"><font size="2" >
<?php echo $sonuc['proje_ismi'] ?></font></button>
<div class="modal fade" id="myModal" >
<div class="modal-header">
<button type="button" class="close" data-dismiss="modal">×</button>
<h4 class="modal-title">Proje Dosyaları</h4>
</div>
<div class="modal-body">
<table class="table table-bordered table-striped">
<tr>
<th>Dosya İsimleri </th>
</tr>
<tr>
<th>
<div class="modal-body" id="file_list">
<?php
$projeler = $sonuc['proje_ismi'] ;
echo $projeler;
$folder = array_filter(glob(''.$projeler.'/*.*'));
print_r($folder);
?>
</th>
</tr>
</table>
</div>
<div class="modal-footer">
<button type="button" class="btn btn-default" data-dismiss="modal">Close</button>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</td>