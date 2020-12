I uploaded a pdf file to my mediawiki website, but on the related page, instead of seeing a thumbnail I get:

File has insufficient data for an image. GPL Ghostscript 8.71: Unrecoverable error, exit code 1 convert: no decode delegate for this image format `/tmp/magick-9uL6qG5N' @ error/constitute.c/ReadImage/544. convert: no images defined `/tmp/transform_8e246748821a.jpg' @ error/convert.c/ConvertImageCommand/301

Is it related to my php’s Imagick or to my pdf file? How to fix it?