Why opened page with AdminLTE looks broken?

Hello,
I make site In laravel 9 with Inertiajs/vuejs 3 based on https://github.com/ColorlibHQ/AdminLTE (dark mode).
I removed all jquery and use vuejs only. it works ok for for, but when I open site
is looks broken, like brokwnot all styles were loaded,
Please try enter to login into adminarea by url :
https://bi-currencies.my-demo-apps.tk/admin/currencies
credentials are in Login form
and pages looks like : https://prnt.sc/TCjBh0SefUMO
But if to refresh page with “CTRL+R” pages looks ok, in dark mode.
Any ideas why so and how that can be fixed?
Thanks!