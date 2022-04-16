Why opened page with AdminLTE looks broken?

Hello,

I make site In laravel 9 with Inertiajs/vuejs 3 based on https://github.com/ColorlibHQ/AdminLTE (dark mode).

I removed all jquery and use vuejs only. it works ok for for, but when I open site

is looks broken, like brokwnot all styles were loaded,

Please try enter to login into adminarea by url :

https://bi-currencies.my-demo-apps.tk/admin/currencies

credentials are in Login form

and pages looks like : https://prnt.sc/TCjBh0SefUMO

But if to refresh page with “CTRL+R” pages looks ok, in dark mode.

Any ideas why so and how that can be fixed?

Thanks!