Why no file not found error and purpose of checkJS function

Hi,
I have written the following code from a Php book:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lan="en">
<head>
<title>Dog Object</title>
<script src="validator.js"></script>
<style type="text/css">
#JS { display:none; }
</style>
<script>
function checkJS() {
document.getElementById('JS').style.display = "inline";
}
</script>
</head>
<body onload="checkJS();">
<h1>Dog Object Creater</h1>
<div id="JS">
</div>
<noscript>
<div id="noJS">
</div>
</noscript>
</body>
</html>
The output is:
Dog Object Creater
I have 2 questions:
- This program uses validator.js file.I don’t have validator.js file. Why I am not getting file not found error?
2)The above program has checkJS() function. What is the purpose of checkJS function?
Somebody please guide me.
Zulfi.