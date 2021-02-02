Why no file not found error and purpose of checkJS function

HTML & CSS
#1

Hi,

I have written the following code from a Php book:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lan="en">
<head>
<title>Dog Object</title>
<script src="validator.js"></script>
<style type="text/css">
#JS { display:none; }
</style>
<script>
function checkJS() {
document.getElementById('JS').style.display = "inline";
}
</script>
</head>
<body onload="checkJS();">
<h1>Dog Object Creater</h1>
<div id="JS">
</div>
<noscript>
<div id="noJS">
</div>
</noscript>
</body>
</html>

The output is:

Dog Object Creater

I have 2 questions:

  1. This program uses validator.js file.I don’t have validator.js file. Why I am not getting file not found error?
    2)The above program has checkJS() function. What is the purpose of checkJS function?
    Somebody please guide me.

Zulfi.

#2

Hi @Zulfi6000, you should see a not found status code in the network panel of the browser dev tools though.

Something like this is usually done to add a js-enabled class (or similar) to the body, so that you can account for deactivated JS in your CSS – show a “please enable JS” message if it is missing, for example. I don’t see much purpose in just displaying an empty div though.