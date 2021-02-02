Why no file not found error and purpose of checkJS function

Hi,

I have written the following code from a Php book:

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lan="en"> <head> <title>Dog Object</title> <script src="validator.js"></script> <style type="text/css"> #JS { display:none; } </style> <script> function checkJS() { document.getElementById('JS').style.display = "inline"; } </script> </head> <body onload="checkJS();"> <h1>Dog Object Creater</h1> <div id="JS"> </div> <noscript> <div id="noJS"> </div> </noscript> </body> </html>

The output is:

Dog Object Creater

I have 2 questions:

This program uses validator.js file.I don’t have validator.js file. Why I am not getting file not found error?

2)The above program has checkJS() function. What is the purpose of checkJS function?

Somebody please guide me.

Zulfi.