Why my picture tag doesn't show the correct light image in Bootstrap 5?

I am using the following tag in order to have an image for the dark mode and one for the light mode. It seems to me I am missing something as it doesn’t appear to behave like expected and also differently between Firefox and Chrome.
Is the
<picture>
<source style="max-width: 150px; margin-bottom: 10px;" srcset="./assets/aurora/picLogoBlancoAurora.png" media="(prefers-color-scheme:dark)" />
<img style="max-width: 150px; margin-bottom: 10px;" src="./assets/aurora/picLogoColorAurora.png" />
</picture>
Using Firefox In dark mode it does correctly display the logo I am expecting picLogoBlancoAurora.png but not in the light mode
In Chrome it seems to be the other way around: