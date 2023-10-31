Why my picture tag doesn't show the correct light image in Bootstrap 5?

I am using the following tag in order to have an image for the dark mode and one for the light mode. It seems to me I am missing something as it doesn’t appear to behave like expected and also differently between Firefox and Chrome.
Is the tag mature enough to use it or should I search for an alternate solution ?

		<picture>
		<source style="max-width: 150px;  margin-bottom: 10px;" srcset="./assets/aurora/picLogoBlancoAurora.png" media="(prefers-color-scheme:dark)" />
		<img style="max-width: 150px;  margin-bottom: 10px;" src="./assets/aurora/picLogoColorAurora.png" />
		</picture>

Using Firefox In dark mode it does correctly display the logo I am expecting picLogoBlancoAurora.png but not in the light mode

In Chrome it seems to be the other way around:

