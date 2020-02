Hello, i have this URL: mysite.com/recover/KNYtE3gD0xCRlkesoLJK42OhN

that returns Internal Server Error

URL mysite.com/recover works just fine!

where recover is php file and i expect KNYtE3gD0xCRlkesoLJK42OhN is value of GET

And here is my .htaccess:

RewriteEngine On RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME}.php -f RewriteCond %{REQUEST_URI} !/$ RewriteRule (.*) $1\.php [L] ErrorDocument 404 mysite.com/404 Options -Indexes

Whats could be wrong?