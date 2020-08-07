Why my javascript form validations aren't working?

I’m using the stuff that’s mentioned here:

http://learninfinity.info/demo/form_validation/#

And their code is here :

My code where I’m trying to use it based on my requirement (Not including other libraries as they are not required) -just pasting my index.html code below:


<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta content="text/html;charset=utf-8" http-equiv="Content-Type">
<meta content="utf-8" http-equiv="encoding">
<link href="//maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.3.0/css/bootstrap.min.css" rel="stylesheet" id="bootstrap-css">
<link href="style.css" rel="stylesheet" >
 <link rel="stylesheet" href="js/style.css"/>
    <link href="js/jquery.growl.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" />
    <script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.4.0.min.js"></script>
    <script src='http://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/bootstrap-validator/0.4.5/js/bootstrapvalidator.min.js'></script>
    <script type="text/javascript">
        function getConcepts() {
            //debugger;
            const conceptsComp = window.selectedConceptsComponent
            if (conceptsComp) {
                //If I use the droptarget.js, I need to uncomment the next line
                // const returnConcepts = conceptsComp.getWrappedInstance().ref.current.returnConcepts()
                const returnConcepts = conceptsComp.getWrappedInstance().returnConcepts()
                let conceptList = []
                returnConcepts.map(concept => {
                    conceptList.push(concept.concept_path)
                })
                console.log(conceptList)
                //alert('List of concept paths to download data: \n\n' + conceptList.join('\n'))
                if(conceptList.length != 0){
                	console.log("Testing ResultInstance ID inside index.html");
                    console.log(sessionStorage.getItem("resultInstanceID"));
                    console.log(conceptList);
                    $.growl.notice({ title: "Success", message: "Requested data will be sent to you via email!" });
                    //Put your ajax call here
                }
                else {
                	//alert("Please select and drag something on the right hand side to download");
                	 $.growl.error({title: "Error", message: "Please select and drag something on the right hand side and then request your data!" });
                }
            }
         }
        //Code to get displayed values from sessionStorage
        var key = JSON.parse(sessionStorage.getItem("loggedInUser"));
        var username = key.displayedValues;
        console.log("USername retrieved in index.html");
        console.log(username);
        $(".dropdown-toggle").text(username);

        //BEGIN FORM Validations
        $('#validateForm').bootstrapValidator({
      feedbackIcons: {
        valid: 'glyphicon glyphicon-ok',
        invalid: 'glyphicon glyphicon-remove',
        validating: 'glyphicon glyphicon-refresh'
    },
    fields: {
        
        patientSets: {
            validators: {
                notEmpty: {
                    message: 'Please select a patient set'
                }
            }
        },
        titleOfResearchProject: {
            validators: {
                stringLength: {
                    min: 5,
                    message: 'Please Enter the title with minimum 5 letters length'
                },
                notEmpty: {
                    message: 'Please Enter title of your project'
                }
            }
        },
        
        descriptionOfResearchProject: {
            validators: {
                stringLength: {
                    min: 15,
                    max: 100,
                    message: 'Please enter at least 15 characters and no more than 100'
                },
                notEmpty: {
                    message: 'Please Enter Description'
                }
            }
        },
        intendedUse: {
            validators: {
                notEmpty: {
                    message: 'Please select one option'
                }
            }
        },
    }
});

        //END FORM Validations
    </script>
</head>
<body>
<div id="wrapper">
    <!-- Navigation -->
    <nav class="navbar navbar-inverse navbar-fixed-top" role="navigation">
        <!-- Brand and toggle get grouped for better mobile display -->
        <div class="navbar-header">
              <a class="navbar-brand" >
               <img src="images/myimage.png" width = "210px" height = "50px"   >
              </a>
        </div>
        <!-- Top Menu Items -->
        <ul class="nav navbar-right top-nav">
            <li class="dropdown">
                <a href="#" class="dropdown-toggle" data-toggle="dropdown" ></a>
            </li>
        </ul>
        <!-- Sidebar Menu Items - These collapse to the responsive navigation menu on small screens -->
        <div class="collapse navbar-collapse navbar-ex1-collapse">
            <ul class="nav navbar-nav side-nav">               
            </ul>
        </div>
        <!-- /.navbar-collapse -->
    </nav>
    <div id="page-wrapper">
        <div class="container-fluid">
            <!-- Page Heading -->
            <div class="row" id="main" >
                <div class="col-sm-12 col-md-12 well " style="padding:0px;"   id="content">
                    <h3>Custom Form !</h3>
                </div>
                <!-- BEGIN Bootstrap form testing-->
                <form class="form-horizontal" id="validateForm">
                    <div class="row">
                        <div class="col-md-offset-1 col-md-4">
                     
                            <div class="form-group">
                                <label class="control-label">Select your patient sets:</label>
                                <select name="patientSets" class="form-control" >
                                    <option value=" " >Please select patient set</option>
                                    <option>PS1</option>
                                    <option>PS2</option>
                                </select>
                            </div>

                        
                              
                            <div class="form-group">
                                <label class="control-label">Description of research project:</label>
                                <textarea class="form-control" name="descriptionOfResearchProject" placeholder="Enter your description here...."></textarea>
                              </div>
                              
                            
                        </div>
                        <div class="col-md-offset-1 col-md-4">
                            <div class="form-group">
                                <label class="control-label">Title of your research project:</label>
                                <input name="titleOfResearchProject" placeholder="Enter your title here...." class="form-control" type="text">
                              </div>
                              
                              <div class="form-group">
                                <label class="control-label">Intended use:</label>
                                <select name="intendedUse" class="form-control" >
                                    <option value=" " >Please select one</option>
                                    <option>test1</option>
                                    <option>test2</option>
                                    
                                </select>
                            </div>
                         
                         <!--<div class="form-group">
                                
                                <button class="btn btn-success" id="conceptsButton" onclick="getConcepts()">Request Data</button>
                              </div>-->
                              
                        </div>
                    </div>
                    <div class="row" id="smartSearchDisp" style= "margin-top: 25px;">
                        <p>A div for smart search!</p>
                    </div>

                    <!--<button class="btn btn-success" id="conceptsButton" onclick="getConcepts()">Request Data</button>-->
                     
                    </form>


                <!-- END form testing-->
               
            <!--<div class="row" id="smartSearchDisp" style= "margin-top: 25px;">
				<p>A div for smart search!</p>
            </div>-->
            <button class="btn btn-success" id="conceptsButton" onclick="getConcepts()">Request Data</button>
        </div>
        <!-- /.container-fluid -->
    </div>
    <!-- /#page-wrapper -->
</div><!-- /#wrapper -->
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.4.0.min.js"></script>
<script src="//maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.3.0/js/bootstrap.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/moment.js/2.18.1/moment.min.js"></script>

<script type="text/javascript" src="js/bundle.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="js/downloader.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="js/jquery.growl.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
#2

Define ‘aren’t working’.

You’ve got a lot of files in there, not all of which are available to us, so…
What’s it not doing that it should be,
What’s it doing that it shouldn’t be,
and What errors do you get in the console?

#3

Sorry for not providing enough/proper info. I have refactored my code so that it’s easier to understand my issue for you.

Please find refactored code below: (index.html):

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta content="text/html;charset=utf-8" http-equiv="Content-Type">
<meta content="utf-8" http-equiv="encoding">
<link href="//maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.3.0/css/bootstrap.min.css" rel="stylesheet" id="bootstrap-css">
<link href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/bootstrap-validator/0.4.5/css/bootstrapvalidator.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.4.0.min.js"></script>
<script src='http://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/bootstrap-validator/0.4.5/js/bootstrapvalidator.min.js'></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
        //BEGIN FORM Validations
        $('#validateForm').bootstrapValidator({
            feedbackIcons: {
                valid: 'glyphicon glyphicon-ok',
                invalid: 'glyphicon glyphicon-remove',
                validating: 'glyphicon glyphicon-refresh'
            },
            fields: {
                
                patientSets: {
                    validators: {
                        notEmpty: {
                            message: 'Please select a patient set'
                        }
                    }
                },
                titleOfResearchProject: {
                    validators: {
                        stringLength: {
                            min: 5,
                            message: 'Please Enter the title with minimum 5 letters length'
                        },
                        notEmpty: {
                            message: 'Please Enter title of your project'
                        }
                    }
                },
                
                descriptionOfResearchProject: {
                    validators: {
                        stringLength: {
                            min: 15,
                            max: 100,
                            message: 'Please enter at least 15 characters and no more than 100'
                        },
                        notEmpty: {
                            message: 'Please Enter Description'
                        }
                    }
                },
                intendedUse: {
                    validators: {
                        notEmpty: {
                            message: 'Please select one option'
                        }
                    }
                },
            }
});

        //END FORM Validations
    </script>
</head>
<body>
<div id="wrapper">
   
    <div id="page-wrapper">
        <div class="container-fluid">
            <!-- Page Heading -->
            <div class="row" id="main" >
                
                <!-- BEGIN Bootstrap form testing-->
                <form class="form-horizontal" id="validateForm" method="POST" onsubmit="return false">
                    <div class="row">
                        <div class="col-md-offset-1 col-md-4">
                     
                            <div class="form-group">
                                <label class="control-label">Select your patient sets:</label>
                                <select name="patientSets" class="form-control" >
                                    <option value=" " >Please select patient set</option>
                                    <option>PS1</option>
                                    <option>PS2</option>
                                </select>
                            </div>

                        
                              
                            <div class="form-group">
                                <label class="control-label">Description of research project:</label>
                                <textarea class="form-control" name="descriptionOfResearchProject" placeholder="Enter your description here...."></textarea>
                              </div>
                              
                            
                        </div>
                        <div class="col-md-offset-1 col-md-4">
                            <div class="form-group">
                                <label class="control-label">Title of your research project:</label>
                                <input name="titleOfResearchProject" placeholder="Enter your title here...." class="form-control" type="text">
                              </div>
                              
                              <div class="form-group">
                                <label class="control-label">Intended use:</label>
                                <select name="intendedUse" class="form-control" >
                                    <option value=" " >Please select one</option>
                                    <option>test1</option>
                                    <option>test2</option>
                                </select>
                            </div>
                         
                         
                              
                        </div>
                    </div>
                   
                    <button class="btn btn-success" id="conceptsButton">Request Data</button>

                    
                     
                    </form>
             </div>
       
    </div>
    <!-- /#page-wrapper -->
</div><!-- /#wrapper -->
<script src="//maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.3.0/js/bootstrap.min.js"></script>
</script>

</body>
</html>

Here is how it looks like when I access it from my XAMP’s htdocs’s public folder:

Screen Shot 2020-05-07 at 1.14.54 PM


And it doesn't throws any error in the console anymore:




So basically, it’s not validating it even after pressing Request Data button.

Everything works fine in this JSFiddle : https://jsfiddle.net/j4qkfeor/

#4

One of these things is not like the other~

#5

