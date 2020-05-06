Why my javascript form validations aren't working?

#1

I’m using the stuff that’s mentioned here:

http://learninfinity.info/demo/form_validation/#

And their code is here :

My code where I’m trying to use it based on my requirement (Not including other libraries as they are not required) -just pasting my index.html code below:


<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta content="text/html;charset=utf-8" http-equiv="Content-Type">
<meta content="utf-8" http-equiv="encoding">
<link href="//maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.3.0/css/bootstrap.min.css" rel="stylesheet" id="bootstrap-css">
<link href="style.css" rel="stylesheet" >
 <link rel="stylesheet" href="js/style.css"/>
    <link href="js/jquery.growl.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" />
    <script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.4.0.min.js"></script>
    <script src='http://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/bootstrap-validator/0.4.5/js/bootstrapvalidator.min.js'></script>
    <script type="text/javascript">
        function getConcepts() {
            //debugger;
            const conceptsComp = window.selectedConceptsComponent
            if (conceptsComp) {
                //If I use the droptarget.js, I need to uncomment the next line
                // const returnConcepts = conceptsComp.getWrappedInstance().ref.current.returnConcepts()
                const returnConcepts = conceptsComp.getWrappedInstance().returnConcepts()
                let conceptList = []
                returnConcepts.map(concept => {
                    conceptList.push(concept.concept_path)
                })
                console.log(conceptList)
                //alert('List of concept paths to download data: \n\n' + conceptList.join('\n'))
                if(conceptList.length != 0){
                	console.log("Testing ResultInstance ID inside index.html");
                    console.log(sessionStorage.getItem("resultInstanceID"));
                    console.log(conceptList);
                    $.growl.notice({ title: "Success", message: "Requested data will be sent to you via email!" });
                    //Put your ajax call here
                }
                else {
                	//alert("Please select and drag something on the right hand side to download");
                	 $.growl.error({title: "Error", message: "Please select and drag something on the right hand side and then request your data!" });
                }
            }
         }
        //Code to get displayed values from sessionStorage
        var key = JSON.parse(sessionStorage.getItem("loggedInUser"));
        var username = key.displayedValues;
        console.log("USername retrieved in index.html");
        console.log(username);
        $(".dropdown-toggle").text(username);

        //BEGIN FORM Validations
        $('#validateForm').bootstrapValidator({
      feedbackIcons: {
        valid: 'glyphicon glyphicon-ok',
        invalid: 'glyphicon glyphicon-remove',
        validating: 'glyphicon glyphicon-refresh'
    },
    fields: {
        
        patientSets: {
            validators: {
                notEmpty: {
                    message: 'Please select a patient set'
                }
            }
        },
        titleOfResearchProject: {
            validators: {
                stringLength: {
                    min: 5,
                    message: 'Please Enter the title with minimum 5 letters length'
                },
                notEmpty: {
                    message: 'Please Enter title of your project'
                }
            }
        },
        
        descriptionOfResearchProject: {
            validators: {
                stringLength: {
                    min: 15,
                    max: 100,
                    message: 'Please enter at least 15 characters and no more than 100'
                },
                notEmpty: {
                    message: 'Please Enter Description'
                }
            }
        },
        intendedUse: {
            validators: {
                notEmpty: {
                    message: 'Please select one option'
                }
            }
        },
    }
});

        //END FORM Validations
    </script>
</head>
<body>
<div id="wrapper">
    <!-- Navigation -->
    <nav class="navbar navbar-inverse navbar-fixed-top" role="navigation">
        <!-- Brand and toggle get grouped for better mobile display -->
        <div class="navbar-header">
              <a class="navbar-brand" >
               <img src="images/myimage.png" width = "210px" height = "50px"   >
              </a>
        </div>
        <!-- Top Menu Items -->
        <ul class="nav navbar-right top-nav">
            <li class="dropdown">
                <a href="#" class="dropdown-toggle" data-toggle="dropdown" ></a>
            </li>
        </ul>
        <!-- Sidebar Menu Items - These collapse to the responsive navigation menu on small screens -->
        <div class="collapse navbar-collapse navbar-ex1-collapse">
            <ul class="nav navbar-nav side-nav">               
            </ul>
        </div>
        <!-- /.navbar-collapse -->
    </nav>
    <div id="page-wrapper">
        <div class="container-fluid">
            <!-- Page Heading -->
            <div class="row" id="main" >
                <div class="col-sm-12 col-md-12 well " style="padding:0px;"   id="content">
                    <h3>Custom Form !</h3>
                </div>
                <!-- BEGIN Bootstrap form testing-->
                <form class="form-horizontal" id="validateForm">
                    <div class="row">
                        <div class="col-md-offset-1 col-md-4">
                     
                            <div class="form-group">
                                <label class="control-label">Select your patient sets:</label>
                                <select name="patientSets" class="form-control" >
                                    <option value=" " >Please select patient set</option>
                                    <option>PS1</option>
                                    <option>PS2</option>
                                </select>
                            </div>

                        
                              
                            <div class="form-group">
                                <label class="control-label">Description of research project:</label>
                                <textarea class="form-control" name="descriptionOfResearchProject" placeholder="Enter your description here...."></textarea>
                              </div>
                              
                            
                        </div>
                        <div class="col-md-offset-1 col-md-4">
                            <div class="form-group">
                                <label class="control-label">Title of your research project:</label>
                                <input name="titleOfResearchProject" placeholder="Enter your title here...." class="form-control" type="text">
                              </div>
                              
                              <div class="form-group">
                                <label class="control-label">Intended use:</label>
                                <select name="intendedUse" class="form-control" >
                                    <option value=" " >Please select one</option>
                                    <option>test1</option>
                                    <option>test2</option>
                                    
                                </select>
                            </div>
                         
                         <!--<div class="form-group">
                                
                                <button class="btn btn-success" id="conceptsButton" onclick="getConcepts()">Request Data</button>
                              </div>-->
                              
                        </div>
                    </div>
                    <div class="row" id="smartSearchDisp" style= "margin-top: 25px;">
                        <p>A div for smart search!</p>
                    </div>

                    <!--<button class="btn btn-success" id="conceptsButton" onclick="getConcepts()">Request Data</button>-->
                     
                    </form>


                <!-- END form testing-->
               
            <!--<div class="row" id="smartSearchDisp" style= "margin-top: 25px;">
				<p>A div for smart search!</p>
            </div>-->
            <button class="btn btn-success" id="conceptsButton" onclick="getConcepts()">Request Data</button>
        </div>
        <!-- /.container-fluid -->
    </div>
    <!-- /#page-wrapper -->
</div><!-- /#wrapper -->
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.4.0.min.js"></script>
<script src="//maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.3.0/js/bootstrap.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/moment.js/2.18.1/moment.min.js"></script>

<script type="text/javascript" src="js/bundle.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="js/downloader.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="js/jquery.growl.js"></script>
</body>
</html>