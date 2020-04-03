Why MIME-Type conflict

Why does this header lead to a MIME Type Conflict? I am not very confident with this topic.

<link rel="icon" type="image/png" sizes="32x32" href="./images/favicon-32x32.png"> <script src="https://kit.fontawesome.com/b76d0765f2.js" crossorigin="anonymous" defer></script> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=DM+Serif+Display:400&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Karla:wght@400;700&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/font-awesome/4.7.0/css/font-awesome.min.css"> <link rel="stylesheet" href="./styles/style.css">

This is the console message:

Die Ressource von "https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=DM+Serif+Display:400&display=swap" wurde wegen eines MIME-Typ-Konfliktes ("text/html") blockiert (X-Content-Type-**Options: nosniff**).

When ommitting the “stylesheet” relation, no error. But also no typo. Thanks for help.