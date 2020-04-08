Why Mime Content Type Misfiring To Check File Type?

Folks,

I created a form where you upload your image file and video file.

Form needs to check if right file formats getting submitted or not and whether the file sizes are within the limits or not.

That is all.

I get this error:

" Warning : mime_content_type(): Empty filename or path in C:\xampp\htdocs\test\upload_test.php on line 100*".

Line 100 code is this:

if(!in_array(mime_content_type($video_file_tmp),$video_mime_type))

NOTE: I checking against tmp file above. Should I be doing that or checking against actual file name ?

Talking about these:

$video_file_name = $_FILES["id_verification_video_file"]["name"]; $video_file_tmp = $_FILES["id_verification_video_file"]["tmp_name"];

Context

if(!in_array(mime_content_type($video_file_tmp),$video_mime_type)) { $error_msg['video_error'] = '<p class="text-danger">ERROR STATEMENT 3b: Invalid File! Only MP4, WAV, OGG, FLV, WMV and AVI video files are allowed!'; $error = 1; }

And I get these custom errors triggered:

ERROR STATEMENT 2a: Invalid File! Only JPG, JPEG, PNG and GIF image files are allowed!

ERROR STATEMENT 3b: Invalid File! Only MP4, WAV, OGG, FLV, WMV and AVI video files are allowed!

They are related to these lines:

if(!in_array(pathinfo($img_file_tmp, PATHINFO_EXTENSION),$img_allowed_ext)) { $error_msg['img_error']= '<p class="text-danger">ERROR STATEMENT 2a: Invalid File! Only JPG, JPEG, PNG and GIF image files are allowed!'; $error = 1; }

if(!in_array(mime_content_type($video_file_tmp),$video_mime_type)) { $error_msg['video_error'] = '<p class="text-danger">ERROR STATEMENT 3b: Invalid File! Only MP4, WAV, OGG, FLV, WMV and AVI video files are allowed!'; $error = 1; }

NOTE AGAIN: I checking against tmp file above. Should I be doing that or checking against actual file name ?

If I can findout why I am getting that first WARNING ERROR then the other 2 custom errors would disappear. What does that WARNING mean and why am I getting it ?

I was checking valid file extensions against the tmp files. Watch-out for this on my code.

Full Code