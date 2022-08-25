Why isnt height: calc(100vh - 84px); working in Firefox?

I have used this on a class on my website, and it works fine on Chrome and Edge but not on Firefox.

.has-header-text.home .custom-header-media {
  height: calc(100vh - 84px) !important;
}

This is my site

we’re going to keep this discussion here (where I told you it was working fine in FF 103 on Win10).

You’ll need to provide a screenshot there to show what you mean…having dev tools open and visible in the screenshot will help as well…

