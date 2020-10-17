Why is this sql showing the same school twice? New to JOINS

The problem is the above. This is joining every row in the schools table (2) with every row in the mascots table (2), resulting in 4 rows, i.e. every combination. This is referred to as a cartesian product, since there’s nothing in the query to give only the rows that have a relationship.
The LEFT JOIN you have added to the result of the above cartesian product part of the query, is just joining the schools table to that result again.
Going back a step, the naming and organization of your tables/columns is in need of help. A mascot is related to a school, not the other way around. A school can have none, one, or more than one mascot at any time and this can change over time (which is why I suspect you have the year comparison in the query.) The mascot table should have - id, school_id, name, start (school) year, end (school) year (for the current mascot, this should be set to a maximum permitted year value, 9999), and any other columns related to the existence of each mascot. If your schools.school and mascots.mascot columns are the school name and mascot name, the columns should be called name.
To get a list of schools and any mascots for any particular school year, the query would look like -
SELECT s.id, s.name, m.id, m.name
FROM schools s
LEFT JOIN mascots m ON s.id = m.school_id
WHERE 2020 BETWEEN m.start_year AND m.end_year
ORDER BY s.name, m.name
Thanks for all the great advice. I am curious though if I am designing it right though. For example, Memphis was once called Memphis State. How would I be able to make the schools table pull up for example:
1995 Memphis State Tigers
1996 Memphis State Tigers
1997 Memphis Tigers
See how the name of the school changed from one year to the next?
Also, mascots also change:
2000 Arkansas State Indians
2001 Arkansas State Red Wolves
Would I be better having a linking table?
There are other factors too.
Coaches change all the time for each team and can coach for many different teams.
Players can play a couple years at one team then transfer to a new school.
Would linking tables be better suited for information handling such as this?
The school table would hold only the unique/one-time information about the school. This would establish a school id. You would have a school_name table, with - id, school_id, name, start date, and end date columns. (The mascot table above should probably use a full date, rather than just a year, then you would need to use a full date as the input value being compared against. To find information based on a school year, you use the full date that corresponds to the start date of the school year.)
The primary table for a coach or student, contains only the unique/one-time information. This establishes a coach id or a student id. You would have a coach_school table, with - id, coach_id, school_id, start date (a full date), end date (a full date), and any other columns needed to hold the unique values about the instance of a coach at a school. This establishes a coach school id, used to relate any other multiple same meaning data back to each instance of a coach at a school.
Repeat for any other information. All of this falls under a subject called data normalization.
An additional point about the sql I posted above, if fetching the data as an associative array, you would need to use alias name(s) for the same name columns being selected, so that you can reference each column in the fetched data.
Since the name is a ‘variable’ it wouldn’t exist in the school table. The school known as Memphis State/Memphis is the same entity, it only has one row/id in the school table. If your confusion is due to my blanket Yes given to that list of tables, sorry.