Why is this sql showing the same school twice? New to JOINS

gregs: gregs: schools,

mascots

The problem is the above. This is joining every row in the schools table (2) with every row in the mascots table (2), resulting in 4 rows, i.e. every combination. This is referred to as a cartesian product, since there’s nothing in the query to give only the rows that have a relationship.

The LEFT JOIN you have added to the result of the above cartesian product part of the query, is just joining the schools table to that result again.

Going back a step, the naming and organization of your tables/columns is in need of help. A mascot is related to a school, not the other way around. A school can have none, one, or more than one mascot at any time and this can change over time (which is why I suspect you have the year comparison in the query.) The mascot table should have - id, school_id, name, start (school) year, end (school) year (for the current mascot, this should be set to a maximum permitted year value, 9999), and any other columns related to the existence of each mascot. If your schools.school and mascots.mascot columns are the school name and mascot name, the columns should be called name.

To get a list of schools and any mascots for any particular school year, the query would look like -