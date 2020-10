This sql:

SELECT DISTINCT

schools.id, schools.school, mascots.id, mascots.mascot

FROM

schools,

mascots

LEFT JOIN

schools s ON s.school_mascot = mascots.id

WHERE

schools.school_year = ‘2020’;

Shows this output. Why am I getting the same schools twice?

id school id mascot

|1| Wyoming |1| Cowboys|

|2| Memphis |1| Cowboys|

|1| Wyoming |2| Tigers|

|2| Memphis |2| Tigers|

When it should be:

id school id mascot

|1| Wyoming |1| Cowboys|

|2| Memphis |2| Tigers|

Any help would be appreciated.