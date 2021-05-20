Why is the selection removing the strike line made by the strike tag?

Why is the selection removing the line going through the text of the strike tag? Here is a video.

https://streamable.com/1fs5y1

Is there any javascript solution like

target.tag=(s) {
strike_remove.select(none);
}

PS: the code above is fake LOL

Show us a working page so we can see the problem happen in our browsers.

I can not it is a localhost file let me create a CodePen one sec…

It seems as though the background of the ::selection is painted over the strike-through but under the text.

The only solution I can see is to make the background partially transparent.

e.g.

 ::selection {
    background-color: rgba(255, 255, 0, .5);
    color: black;
}
Hard for me to tell because I cannot see the problem (possibly my fault).

I copied your code from the codePen and pasted it into a “working page”. Nothing tricky about that. For testing purposes, I changed the color of the selected text to RED. I then moved the working page to an offline PC where I have a modern O/S and browser and opened it. The background image is missing. This is what I see.
or more specifically, I don’t see the strike line being removed by ::selection.

codemans-selection
codemans-selection900×733 37.5 KB

my working page:

<!doctype html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <meta charset="utf-8">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,initial-scale=1.0">
    <title>codeman's selection</title>
<!--
https://www.sitepoint.com/community/t/why-is-the-selection-removing-the-strike-line-made-by-the-strike-tag/368125
May 20,2021 4:20 PM
-->
    <style>
.ban1 {
    width: 100%;
    height: 500px;
    background-image: url("https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1498050108023-c5249f4df085?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MnwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHx8&auto=format&fit=crop&w=752&q=80");
   /*
  original link is /jwcodeme/assets/Ban_1_bg.jpg
   */
}

.ban1 h1 {
    font-family: 'Franklin Gothic Medium', 'Arial Narrow', Arial, sans-serif;
    text-align: center;
    padding-top: 10%;
}

.ban1 h3 {
    font-family: 'Franklin Gothic Medium', 'Arial Narrow', Arial, sans-serif;
    text-align: center;
}

.ban1 button {
    margin: 0;
    position: absolute;
    left: 50%;
    -ms-transform: translate(-50%, -50%);
    transform: translate(-50%, -50%);
    background-color: Transparent;
    cursor: pointer;
    overflow: hidden;
    border: solid 1px;
    padding: 10px 15px 10px;
    border-radius: 5px;
    font-weight: bold;
}

.ban1 button:hover {
    background-color: black;
    transition: 1s;
    color: white;
    border: none;
}

 ::selection {
    background-color: yellow;
    color: red;
}

    </style>
</head>
<body>

<div class="ban1">
  <h1>Get Lessons on HTML for 
    <s>$10.00/1 lesson</s> <i><b>$5.00/1 lesson</b></i></h1>
    <h3>🎉30 money back guarantee🎉</h3>
    <br />
    <br />
    <br />
    <button>Take The Lesson!</button>
    <br />
    <br />
    <br />
    <br />
    <br />
    <p style="font-size: 10px; text-align: center;">Our Terms of use and Privicy Policy all apply.</p>
</div>

</body>
</html>

Maybe I misunderstood the question… @PaulOB? or anyone?