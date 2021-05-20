Why is the selection removing the line going through the text of the strike tag? Here is a video.
codepn
Is there any javascript solution like
target.tag=(s) {
strike_remove.select(none);
}
PS: the code above is fake LOL
Show us a working page so we can see the problem happen in our browsers.
I can not it is a localhost file let me create a CodePen one sec…
It seems as though the background of the ::selection is painted over the strike-through but under the text.
The only solution I can see is to make the background partially transparent.
e.g.
::selection {
background-color: rgba(255, 255, 0, .5);
color: black;
}
Hard for me to tell because I cannot see the problem (possibly my fault).
I copied your code from the codePen and pasted it into a “working page”. Nothing tricky about that. For testing purposes, I changed the color of the selected text to RED. I then moved the working page to an offline PC where I have a modern O/S and browser and opened it. The background image is missing. This is what I see.
or more specifically, I don’t see the strike line being removed by ::selection.
my working page:
<!doctype html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,initial-scale=1.0">
<title>codeman's selection</title>
<!--
https://www.sitepoint.com/community/t/why-is-the-selection-removing-the-strike-line-made-by-the-strike-tag/368125
May 20,2021 4:20 PM
-->
<style>
.ban1 {
width: 100%;
height: 500px;
background-image: url("https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1498050108023-c5249f4df085?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MnwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHx8&auto=format&fit=crop&w=752&q=80");
/*
original link is /jwcodeme/assets/Ban_1_bg.jpg
*/
}
.ban1 h1 {
font-family: 'Franklin Gothic Medium', 'Arial Narrow', Arial, sans-serif;
text-align: center;
padding-top: 10%;
}
.ban1 h3 {
font-family: 'Franklin Gothic Medium', 'Arial Narrow', Arial, sans-serif;
text-align: center;
}
.ban1 button {
margin: 0;
position: absolute;
left: 50%;
-ms-transform: translate(-50%, -50%);
transform: translate(-50%, -50%);
background-color: Transparent;
cursor: pointer;
overflow: hidden;
border: solid 1px;
padding: 10px 15px 10px;
border-radius: 5px;
font-weight: bold;
}
.ban1 button:hover {
background-color: black;
transition: 1s;
color: white;
border: none;
}
::selection {
background-color: yellow;
color: red;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="ban1">
<h1>Get Lessons on HTML for
<s>$10.00/1 lesson</s> <i><b>$5.00/1 lesson</b></i></h1>
<h3>🎉30 money back guarantee🎉</h3>
<br />
<br />
<br />
<button>Take The Lesson!</button>
<br />
<br />
<br />
<br />
<br />
<p style="font-size: 10px; text-align: center;">Our Terms of use and Privicy Policy all apply.</p>
</div>
</body>
</html>
Maybe I misunderstood the question… @PaulOB? or anyone?