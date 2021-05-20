Why is the selection removing the strike line made by the strike tag?

Why is the selection removing the line going through the text of the strike tag? Here is a video.
codepn
Is there any javascript solution like
target.tag=(s) {
strike_remove.select(none);
}
PS: the code above is fake LOL
Why is the selection removing the line going through the text of the strike tag? Here is a video.
codepn
Is there any javascript solution like
target.tag=(s) {
strike_remove.select(none);
}
PS: the code above is fake LOL
Show us a working page so we can see the problem happen in our browsers.
I can not it is a localhost file let me create a CodePen one sec…