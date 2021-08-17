Why is the quiz not showing HTML

I want to make a quiz but it does not display the HTML code written into JS for the answers for example like.

JAVASCRIPT

question: "What makes text", a: "<p></p>", b: "<text></text>", c: "<h1></h1>", answer: "A" },

but when I change the thing to

question: "What makes text", a: "p tag", b: "text tag", c: "h1 tag", answer: "A" },

it works here is my code

JS

// pos is position of where the user in the test or which question they're up to var pos = 0, test, test_status, question, choice, choices, chA, chB, chC, correct = 0; // this is a multidimensional array with 4 inner array elements with 5 elements inside them var questions = [ { question: "What does HTML stand For?", a: "Heat Tacos Markup Language", b: "Hypertext Markup Language", c: "Hot Toolbox Makup Language", answer: "B" }, { question: "What makes text", a: "<p></p>", b: "<text></text>", c: "<h1></h1>", answer: "A" }, { question: "What makes links?", a: "<link href="tacos.com"></link>", b: "<a href="tacos.com">tacos</a>", c: "<a>tacos.com</a>", answer: "B" }, { question: "What is 8 x 12?", a: "88", b: "112", c: "96", answer: "C" } ]; // this get function is short for the getElementById function function get(x){ return document.getElementById(x); } // this function renders a question for display on the page function renderQuestion(){ test = get("test"); if(pos >= questions.length){ test.innerHTML = "<h2>You got "+correct+" of "+questions.length+" questions correct</h2>"; get("test_status").innerHTML = "Test completed"; // resets the variable to allow users to restart the test pos = 0; correct = 0; // stops rest of renderQuestion function running when test is completed return false; } get("test_status").innerHTML = "Question "+(pos+1)+" of "+questions.length; question = questions[pos].question; chA = questions[pos].a; chB = questions[pos].b; chC = questions[pos].c; // display the question test.innerHTML = "<h3>"+question+"</h3>"; // display the answer options // the += appends to the data we started on the line above test.innerHTML += "<label> <input type='radio' name='choices' value='A'> "+chA+"</label><br>"; test.innerHTML += "<label> <input type='radio' name='choices' value='B'> "+chB+"</label><br>"; test.innerHTML += "<label> <input type='radio' name='choices' value='C'> "+chC+"</label><br><br>"; test.innerHTML += "<button onclick='checkAnswer()'>Submit Answer</button>"; } function checkAnswer(){ // use getElementsByName because we have an array which it will loop through choices = document.getElementsByName("choices"); for(var i=0; i<choices.length; i++){ if(choices[i].checked){ choice = choices[i].value; } } // checks if answer matches the correct choice if(choice == questions[pos].answer){ //each time there is a correct answer this value increases correct++; } // changes position of which character user is on pos++; // then the renderQuestion function runs again to go to next question renderQuestion(); } // Add event listener to call renderQuestion on page load event window.addEventListener("load", renderQuestion);

HTML

<h2 id="test_status"></h2> <div id="test"></div>

CSS

div#test { border:#5AB029 3px solid; padding:10px 40px 40px 40px; background-color:#E5FCE3; width:50%; color: black; }

all it shows is this



But when I change it so it does not have HTML as the selections It actually shows the content

What have I done wrong?