Why is the quiz not showing HTML

I want to make a quiz but it does not display the HTML code written into JS for the answers for example like.
JAVASCRIPT
question: "What makes text",
a: "<p></p>",
b: "<text></text>",
c: "<h1></h1>",
answer: "A"
},
but when I change the thing to
question: "What makes text",
a: "p tag",
b: "text tag",
c: "h1 tag",
answer: "A"
},
it works here is my code
JS
// pos is position of where the user in the test or which question they're up to
var pos = 0, test, test_status, question, choice, choices, chA, chB, chC, correct = 0;
// this is a multidimensional array with 4 inner array elements with 5 elements inside them
var questions = [
{
question: "What does HTML stand For?",
a: "Heat Tacos Markup Language",
b: "Hypertext Markup Language",
c: "Hot Toolbox Makup Language",
answer: "B"
},
{
question: "What makes text",
a: "<p></p>",
b: "<text></text>",
c: "<h1></h1>",
answer: "A"
},
{
question: "What makes links?",
a: "<link href="tacos.com"></link>",
b: "<a href="tacos.com">tacos</a>",
c: "<a>tacos.com</a>",
answer: "B"
},
{
question: "What is 8 x 12?",
a: "88",
b: "112",
c: "96",
answer: "C"
}
];
// this get function is short for the getElementById function
function get(x){
return document.getElementById(x);
}
// this function renders a question for display on the page
function renderQuestion(){
test = get("test");
if(pos >= questions.length){
test.innerHTML = "<h2>You got "+correct+" of "+questions.length+" questions correct</h2>";
get("test_status").innerHTML = "Test completed";
// resets the variable to allow users to restart the test
pos = 0;
correct = 0;
// stops rest of renderQuestion function running when test is completed
return false;
}
get("test_status").innerHTML = "Question "+(pos+1)+" of "+questions.length;
question = questions[pos].question;
chA = questions[pos].a;
chB = questions[pos].b;
chC = questions[pos].c;
// display the question
test.innerHTML = "<h3>"+question+"</h3>";
// display the answer options
// the += appends to the data we started on the line above
test.innerHTML += "<label> <input type='radio' name='choices' value='A'> "+chA+"</label><br>";
test.innerHTML += "<label> <input type='radio' name='choices' value='B'> "+chB+"</label><br>";
test.innerHTML += "<label> <input type='radio' name='choices' value='C'> "+chC+"</label><br><br>";
test.innerHTML += "<button onclick='checkAnswer()'>Submit Answer</button>";
}
function checkAnswer(){
// use getElementsByName because we have an array which it will loop through
choices = document.getElementsByName("choices");
for(var i=0; i<choices.length; i++){
if(choices[i].checked){
choice = choices[i].value;
}
}
// checks if answer matches the correct choice
if(choice == questions[pos].answer){
//each time there is a correct answer this value increases
correct++;
}
// changes position of which character user is on
pos++;
// then the renderQuestion function runs again to go to next question
renderQuestion();
}
// Add event listener to call renderQuestion on page load event
window.addEventListener("load", renderQuestion);
HTML
<h2 id="test_status"></h2>
<div id="test"></div>
CSS
div#test {
border:#5AB029 3px solid;
padding:10px 40px 40px 40px;
background-color:#E5FCE3;
width:50%;
color: black;
}
all it shows is this
But when I change it so it does not have HTML as the selections It actually shows the content
What have I done wrong?