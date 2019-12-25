Why is the background image not showing?

HTML
<body>
<div class="bg"></div>
<div>
<header>
<nav class="homenav">
<div class="wrapper">
<h2><a href= "index.html">RH</a></h2>
<ul>
<li><a href="contact.html">Contact</a></li>
<li><a href="about.html">About</a></li>
<li><a href="work.html">Work</a></li>
</ul>
</div>
</nav>
</header>
<main>
<div class="herotext">
<h1>UI/UX Designer</h1>
<h3>Bringing my visions to life<br>through the lens of the user</h3>
</div>
</main>
<footer>
<div id="copyright" class="wrapper">
Copyright © RH<br>
</div>
</footer>
</div>
</body>
CSS
.bg {
background-image: url('ux background.jpg');
height: 100%;
background-position: center;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-size: cover;
}