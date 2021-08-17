Why is playVideo() not in the code?

JavaScript
I tried this:
That didn’t work.

  function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.nextElementSibling;
    show(wrapper);
    initPlayer(wrapper);
    videoPlayer.play();
  }
  const cover = document.querySelector(opts.target);
  cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}
Would I be able to place this on something?
https://jsitor.com/YVOb8ulZV

videoPlayer.play();

It’s not quite that easy.

Time for some cleaning up then.

I have reduced the multiple manageCover codes to just the one manageCover function that uses an init method:

const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
  ...
  function init(coverSelector) {
    const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
    cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
  }
  return {
    init
  };
}());
...
manageCover.init(".jacket-left");
manageCover.init(".jacket-middle");
manageCover.init(".jacket-right");

In the videoPlayer code, the player variable is of no use as there are multiple players here, and that playerVars object can be removed too. That lets us use proper const variables for the player.

const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
  "use strict";
  const players = [];
  // let playerVars = {};
  // let player = null;
...
  function onPlayerReady(event) {
    const player = event.target;
...
  function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
    const player = event.target;

I’ve moved code into a loadIframeScript function that is called from an init method.

const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
  "use strict";
  const players = [];

  function loadIframeScript() {
    const tag = document.createElement("script");
    tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/player_api";
    const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
    firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
  }
...
  function init() {
    loadIframeScript();
  }

  return {
    addPlayer,
    init,
    play
  };
}());
...
videoPlayer.init();

The onYouTubeIframeAPIReady function should be contained in the videoPlayer code too, which I’ve placed just after loadIframeScript. The init function is a good place to attach that onYouTubeIframeAPIReady function to the window object.

  function loadIframeScript() {
    const tag = document.createElement("script");
    tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/player_api";
    const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
    firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
  }

  function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
    const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
    const wrapper = cover.parentElement;
    const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
    videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer);
  }
...
  function init() {
    loadIframeScript();
    window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady;
  }

Shuffle has no business being in the onPlayerStateChange event handler. Instead it more properly belongs in the onPlayerReady event handler, where I’ve put it into a shufflePlaylist function.

  function shufflePlaylist(player) {
    player.setShuffle(true);
    player.playVideoAt(0);
  }
  function onPlayerReady(event) {
    const player = event.target;
    player.setVolume(100); // percent
    shufflePlaylist(player);
  }

That lets us remove the hasShuffled variable, and other shuffle code from onPlayerStateChange.

In the onPlayerStateChange code, the first set of if statements should be moved out to a pauseOtherVideos function.

  function pauseOtherVideos(player) {
    if (event.data === YT.PlayerState.PLAYING) {
      players.forEach(function pauseOtherVideo(player) {
        if (player !== event.target) {
          player.pauseVideo();
        }
      });
    }
  }

  function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
    const player = event.target;
    pauseOtherVideos(player);

And the other if statements in there are moved out to a loopResetCheck function.

  function loopResetCheck(player, state) {
    if (playerVars.loop && state === YT.PlayerState.ENDED) {
      player.seekTo(playerVars.start);
    }
  }

  function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
    const player = event.target;
    const state = event.data;
    pauseOtherVideos(player);
    loopResetCheck(player, state);
  }

This is where I find the first main problem with the code. There are multiple players and multiple sets of playerVars, but the code only expects one of them.

We can get playerVars from the player.i.j.playerVars, but there’s no guarantee that they are going to continue to be accessible from that location. So, we should use a separate function to get playerVars, that can be easily updated if things change.

  function getPlayerVars(player) {
    return player.i.j.playerVars;
  }
...
  function loopResetCheck(player, state) {
    const playerVars = getPlayerVars(player);
    if (playerVars.loop && state === YT.PlayerState.ENDED) {
      player.seekTo(playerVars.start);
    }
  }

The loadPlayer function doesn’t load the player, it adds a click handler to a cover, which when clicked loads the player. We should rename loadPlayer to initCover instead.

// function loadPlayer(opts) {
function initCover(opts) {
  ...
}
initCover({
  target: ".jacket-left",
});
initCover({
  start: 4,
  target: ".jacket-middle"
});
initCover({
  target: ".jacket-right"
});

There’s a completely separate click event added to the covers too, that doesn’t need to be there. Its only job is to play the video, which is something that should be arranged for when initializing the player. We can remove all of that and instead add it to the cover click handler that initalizes the player.

  function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.nextElementSibling;
    show(wrapper);
    initPlayer(wrapper);
    videoPlayer.onPlayerReady = function (player) {
      videoPlayer.play(player);
    }
  }

After adding an onPlayerReady method to the videoPlayer code, we can check if that exists and run it.

  function onPlayerReady(event) {
    const player = event.target;
    player.setVolume(100); // percent
    shufflePlaylist(player);
    if (videoPlayer.onPlayerReady) {
      videoPlayer.onPlayerReady(player);
    }
  }

I was also trying to figure out why the addPlayer is run before the cover is clicked. Your videos don’t seem to be designed so that they run first before the cover is clicked.

I found that old code to add a video was hiding in the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady function.

  function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
    // const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
    // const wrapper = cover.parentElement;
    // const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
    // videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer);
  }

Instead of doing that, we want it to run the initCover code so that after the youtube iFrame API is ready, we can initialise the players.

Here is the videoPlayer init being given the initCovers function.

function initCovers() {
  initCover({
    target: ".jacket-left",
  });
  initCover({
    start: 4,
    target: ".jacket-middle"
  });
  initCover({
    target: ".jacket-right"
  });
}

videoPlayer.init(initCovers);

That initCovers callback function is placed as an onIframeReady function:

  function init(callback) {
    loadIframeScript();
    videoPlayer.onIframeReady = callback;
    window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady;
  }

That way the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady function can run that onIframeReady code.

  function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
    videoPlayer.onIframeReady();
  }

And we are left with a good structure, where we can give any callback function to videoPlayer.init(callback).

Lastly the play function can be given a player parameter so that it knows which player to play.

  function play(player) {
    player.playVideo();
  }

When the cover is clicked and the video is loaded, we want to run that play function. We can’t run the play function immediately though. We can add a function for the onPlayerReady event handler to play the video, and clean up afterwards.

  function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.nextElementSibling;
    show(wrapper);
    initPlayer(wrapper);
    videoPlayer.onPlayerReady = function (player) {
      videoPlayer.play(player);
      delete videoPlayer.onPlayerReady;
    }
  }

And we can connect things together by having the onPlayerReady function look for that onPlayerReady method:

  function onPlayerReady(event) {
    ...
    if (videoPlayer.onPlayerReady) {
      videoPlayer.onPlayerReady(player);
    }
  }

The updated code is found at https://jsitor.com/YVOb8ulZV

The players don’t pause now.

You gave the impression that you want to get the play function working.

Please provide more detail about what you actually want to happen.

On my end the players pause fine when you press the pause button.
Is there a different type of pause that you intend to refer to instead?

#82

I’m trying to figure something out.

#83

What differences of behaviour are you wanting, from my updated code?

#84

Wait, I’m doing something different.

#85

By pause, did you mean when starting one player, the other players stop?

That is something next that I can work on with the code, now that the play is working.

#86

After doing some tweaks to keep JSLint happy, I found a state issue with the player pause code and it’s now working well, pausing other players when you play another one.

  function pauseOtherVideos(player, state) {
    if (state === YT.PlayerState.PLAYING) {
      players.forEach(function pauseOtherVideo(otherPlayer) {
        if (otherPlayer !== player) {
          otherPlayer.pauseVideo();
        }
      });
    }
  }
...
  function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
    const player = event.target;
    const state = event.data;
    pauseOtherVideos(player, state);
    loopResetCheck(player, state);
  }

The code at https://jsitor.com/YVOb8ulZV is updated with the above code, and some other tweaks for JSLint too.

Playbutton visible

How do I get it not to be visible?
https://jsitor.com/YVOb8ulZV

Like how this code works.

Playbutton not visible
https://jsitor.com/hSe8ENAJG

That’s what I am trying to do.

Playbutton not visible
https://jsitor.com/hSe8ENAJG

That’s exactly how it is currently working in the code.

It’s set up differently from the other one.

Not having the separate play and using autoplay, removes the visibility of the play button.

    opts = Object.assign(opts, {
      autoplay: 1,
      controls: 1,
      disablekb: 1,
      enablejsapi: 1,
      fs: 0,
      height: opts.height || 207,
      iv_load_policy: 3,
      rel: 0,
      width: opts.width || 277
    });
...
  function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.nextElementSibling;
    show(wrapper);
    initPlayer(wrapper);
  }

The code at https://jsitor.com/YVOb8ulZV has been updated.

If you want the separate play function to start the player, you must put up with a briefly visible play button.
Not using that separate play function means autoplaying the video, which removes the briefly visible play button.

#92

Now this is visible.

That shouldn’t be visible.

#93

That might be achievable by having all of the videos load first before the cover is clicked, then using play to play the video. I’ll try to switch things around like that.

Having the videos load first, means not initing them when the cover is clicked.

    function coverClickHandler(evt) {
        const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.nextElementSibling;
        show(wrapper);
        // initPlayer(wrapper);
    }

and instead initing them when we init the cover event handler.

    const cover = document.querySelector(opts.target);
    cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);

    const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;
    initPlayer(wrapper);

We now have a few different ways to get the wrapper, so we should use a function to simplify that.

    function getVideoWrapper(cover) {
        return cover.nextElementSibling;
    }
...
    function coverClickHandler(evt) {
        const cover = evt.currentTarget;
        const wrapper = getVideoWrapper(cover);
        show(wrapper);
    }
...
    const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;
    initPlayer(wrapper);

Autoplay gets set to 0 so that they don’t automatically play:

        opts = Object.assign(opts, {
            autoplay: 0,
            controls: 1,

We don’t need to use onPlayerReady anymore to play the video, because the video is already loaded. It’s just waiting for us to play it.

    function coverClickHandler(evt) {
        const cover = evt.currentTarget;
        const wrapper = getVideoWrapper(cover);
        show(wrapper);
        videoPlayer.play(player);
    }

But how do we get the player? We can attach a reference to it on the cover, as was similarly done in the other code.

We’ll start by having the addPlayer function return the player:

    function addPlayer(video, settings) {
        ...
        const player = new YT.Player(video, playerVars);
        players.push(player);
        return player;
    }

We can have the initPlayer function take that player, and add it to the videoWrapper.

    function initPlayer(videoWrapper) {
        ...
        const player = videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, settings);
        videoWrapper.player = player;
    }

There is another problem though, it takes time for the players are are loading to load. We don’t want the cover click to occur before the players are ready.

We can have the onPlayerReady event handler initialise the covers. That way we won’t be able to click on the covers until the video is loaded.

    function onPlayerReady() {
        const coverSelector = opts.target;
        manageCover.init(coverSelector);
        const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
        cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
    }

    const cover = document.querySelector(opts.target);
    const videoWrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;
    initPlayer(videoWrapper, onPlayerReady);

and because manageCover.init is being done when the video is ready, we can remove the manageCover.init sections from the end of the code too.

The initPlayer code just needs to know what to do with the onReady callback:

    function initPlayer(videoWrapper, onReady) {
        ...
        const player = videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, settings, onReady);
        videoWrapper.player = player;
    }

And similarly, the videoPlayer puts the onReady callback somewhere useful, so that it can be retrieved later.

    function addPlayer(video, settings, onReady) {
        ...
        const player = new YT.Player(video, playerVars);
        player.onReady = onReady;
        players.push(player);
        return player;
    }

That way, the onPlayerReady event handler can check for onReady and run that code.

    function onPlayerReady(event) {
        const player = event.target;
        player.setVolume(100); // percent
        shufflePlaylist(player);
        if (player.onReady) {
            player.onReady(player);
        }
    }

The videos now play without the play symbol, and without the loading animation.

There is one more thing to do though, and that is to give visual feedback for when the preloaded videos are ready to play, which I’ll do in the next post.

Providing a visual feedback for when the videos are ready to play is important, as it can be upsetting to try and click on the play button while the video is loading, and have nothing happening.

What I’ll do is to have the manageCover code show the cover when its initialized.

    function init(coverSelector) {
        const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
        show(cover);
        cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
    }

That way we can have the cover start off as being hidden.

			<div class="jacket jacket-left hide">
...
			<div class="jacket jacket-middle hide">
...
			<div class="jacket jacket-right hide">

After the video has loaded and is ready to play, the manageCover.init code is then run and shows the cover. When we click on the cover the video starts playing as desired.

The code at https://jsitor.com/YVOb8ulZV has been updated.

A potential alternative is to instead have a spinner animation running on top of the play button while the video loads. That I’ll work on next.

Here is a spinner that we can use:

/* Spinner */
.lds-dual-ring:after {
  content: " ";
  display: block;
  width: 64px;
  height: 64px;
  margin: auto;
  border-radius: 50%;
  border: 6px solid #fff;
  border-color: #fff transparent #fff transparent;
  animation: lds-dual-ring 1.2s linear infinite;
}
@keyframes lds-dual-ring {
  0% {
    transform: rotate(0deg);
  }
  100% {
    transform: rotate(360deg);
  }
}

And here is a simple function that toggles the spinner:

    function toggleSpinner(cover) {
        cover.classList.toggle("lds-dual-ring");
    }

I first toggle the spinner when we init the covers:

    const cover = document.querySelector(opts.target);
    toggleSpinner(cover);
    const videoWrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;
    initPlayer(videoWrapper, onPlayerReady);

And toggle the spinner again, thus turning it off, when each player is ready.

    function onPlayerReady() {
        const coverSelector = opts.target;
        manageCover.init(coverSelector);
        const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
        toggleSpinner(cover);
        cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
    }

The code is now updated so that a loading spinner is on top of the cover when the video loads with the page. While the spinner is spinning you can’t click on the cover.

As soon as a video has loaded, the spinner goes away and you can click on the cover to start playing.

There’s a range of spinners to choose from at https://loading.io/css/
Some of the CSS needs to be adjusted though for it to work with your page. I made those adjustments when getting the dual-ring spinner working.

The code at https://jsitor.com/YVOb8ulZV is updated and ready to go.