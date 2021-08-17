Why is playVideo() not in the code?

asasass: asasass: Would I be able to place this on something?

It’s not quite that easy.

Time for some cleaning up then.

I have reduced the multiple manageCover codes to just the one manageCover function that uses an init method:

const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() { ... function init(coverSelector) { const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector); cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler); } return { init }; }()); ... manageCover.init(".jacket-left"); manageCover.init(".jacket-middle"); manageCover.init(".jacket-right");

In the videoPlayer code, the player variable is of no use as there are multiple players here, and that playerVars object can be removed too. That lets us use proper const variables for the player.

const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() { "use strict"; const players = []; // let playerVars = {}; // let player = null; ... function onPlayerReady(event) { const player = event.target; ... function onPlayerStateChange(event) { const player = event.target;

I’ve moved code into a loadIframeScript function that is called from an init method.

const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() { "use strict"; const players = []; function loadIframeScript() { const tag = document.createElement("script"); tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/player_api"; const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0]; firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag); } ... function init() { loadIframeScript(); } return { addPlayer, init, play }; }()); ... videoPlayer.init();

The onYouTubeIframeAPIReady function should be contained in the videoPlayer code too, which I’ve placed just after loadIframeScript. The init function is a good place to attach that onYouTubeIframeAPIReady function to the window object.

function loadIframeScript() { const tag = document.createElement("script"); tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/player_api"; const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0]; firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag); } function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() { const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket"); const wrapper = cover.parentElement; const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video"); videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer); } ... function init() { loadIframeScript(); window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady; }

Shuffle has no business being in the onPlayerStateChange event handler. Instead it more properly belongs in the onPlayerReady event handler, where I’ve put it into a shufflePlaylist function.

function shufflePlaylist(player) { player.setShuffle(true); player.playVideoAt(0); } function onPlayerReady(event) { const player = event.target; player.setVolume(100); // percent shufflePlaylist(player); }

That lets us remove the hasShuffled variable, and other shuffle code from onPlayerStateChange.

In the onPlayerStateChange code, the first set of if statements should be moved out to a pauseOtherVideos function.

function pauseOtherVideos(player) { if (event.data === YT.PlayerState.PLAYING) { players.forEach(function pauseOtherVideo(player) { if (player !== event.target) { player.pauseVideo(); } }); } } function onPlayerStateChange(event) { const player = event.target; pauseOtherVideos(player);

And the other if statements in there are moved out to a loopResetCheck function.

function loopResetCheck(player, state) { if (playerVars.loop && state === YT.PlayerState.ENDED) { player.seekTo(playerVars.start); } } function onPlayerStateChange(event) { const player = event.target; const state = event.data; pauseOtherVideos(player); loopResetCheck(player, state); }

This is where I find the first main problem with the code. There are multiple players and multiple sets of playerVars, but the code only expects one of them.

We can get playerVars from the player.i.j.playerVars, but there’s no guarantee that they are going to continue to be accessible from that location. So, we should use a separate function to get playerVars, that can be easily updated if things change.

function getPlayerVars(player) { return player.i.j.playerVars; } ... function loopResetCheck(player, state) { const playerVars = getPlayerVars(player); if (playerVars.loop && state === YT.PlayerState.ENDED) { player.seekTo(playerVars.start); } }

The loadPlayer function doesn’t load the player, it adds a click handler to a cover, which when clicked loads the player. We should rename loadPlayer to initCover instead.

// function loadPlayer(opts) { function initCover(opts) { ... } initCover({ target: ".jacket-left", }); initCover({ start: 4, target: ".jacket-middle" }); initCover({ target: ".jacket-right" });

There’s a completely separate click event added to the covers too, that doesn’t need to be there. Its only job is to play the video, which is something that should be arranged for when initializing the player. We can remove all of that and instead add it to the cover click handler that initalizes the player.

function coverClickHandler(evt) { const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.nextElementSibling; show(wrapper); initPlayer(wrapper); videoPlayer.onPlayerReady = function (player) { videoPlayer.play(player); } }

After adding an onPlayerReady method to the videoPlayer code, we can check if that exists and run it.

function onPlayerReady(event) { const player = event.target; player.setVolume(100); // percent shufflePlaylist(player); if (videoPlayer.onPlayerReady) { videoPlayer.onPlayerReady(player); } }

I was also trying to figure out why the addPlayer is run before the cover is clicked. Your videos don’t seem to be designed so that they run first before the cover is clicked.

I found that old code to add a video was hiding in the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady function.

function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() { // const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket"); // const wrapper = cover.parentElement; // const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video"); // videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer); }

Instead of doing that, we want it to run the initCover code so that after the youtube iFrame API is ready, we can initialise the players.

Here is the videoPlayer init being given the initCovers function.

function initCovers() { initCover({ target: ".jacket-left", }); initCover({ start: 4, target: ".jacket-middle" }); initCover({ target: ".jacket-right" }); } videoPlayer.init(initCovers);

That initCovers callback function is placed as an onIframeReady function:

function init(callback) { loadIframeScript(); videoPlayer.onIframeReady = callback; window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady; }

That way the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady function can run that onIframeReady code.

function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() { videoPlayer.onIframeReady(); }

And we are left with a good structure, where we can give any callback function to videoPlayer.init(callback).

Lastly the play function can be given a player parameter so that it knows which player to play.

function play(player) { player.playVideo(); }

When the cover is clicked and the video is loaded, we want to run that play function. We can’t run the play function immediately though. We can add a function for the onPlayerReady event handler to play the video, and clean up afterwards.

function coverClickHandler(evt) { const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.nextElementSibling; show(wrapper); initPlayer(wrapper); videoPlayer.onPlayerReady = function (player) { videoPlayer.play(player); delete videoPlayer.onPlayerReady; } }

And we can connect things together by having the onPlayerReady function look for that onPlayerReady method:

function onPlayerReady(event) { ... if (videoPlayer.onPlayerReady) { videoPlayer.onPlayerReady(player); } }

The updated code is found at https://jsitor.com/YVOb8ulZV