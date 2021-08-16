Why is playVideo() not in the code?

I was wondering why it was placed on there.
Would it help if I adjusted things so that one of the videos is loaded first in a paused state, before the cover is clicked? That would help to drive out a more beneficial solution.
With a single player it works like this:
https://jsfiddle.net/182tL0f5/
function play() {
player.playVideo();
}
return {
addPlayer,
play
};
}());
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
const wrapper = cover.parentElement;
const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer);
}
(function iife() {
"use strict";
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
videoPlayer.play();
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
Currently the loadPlayer function doesn’t actually load any players.
videoPlayer.onIframeReady = function loadPlayers() {
playerConfig.forEach(function (config) {
loadPlayer(config);
});
};
Instead, it configures the cover so that when it is clicked, a video player is added to that cover area. Instead of loading the player, it just initializes the cover so that eventually the cover will load the player. We should rename a few functions so that they more clearly express what is happening there.
Instead of loadPlayer, we can rename that to be initCover instead.
function initCover(opts) {
...
}
...
playerConfig.forEach(function (config) {
initCover(config);
});
With the first player, I’ll add config parameters called autoload and autoplay, to indicate that the player should be loaded immediately but not played.
{
autoplay: false,
height: 207,
target: ".jacket-left",
width: 277
},
It’s important that where us humans are configuring things frequently, that true and false be used to clearly indicate things.
Later on down in the code of initPlayer, that true/false can then be converted to what the computer needs instead.
if (opts.hasOwnProperty("autoplay")) {
opts.autoplay = (
opts.autoplay
? 1
: 0
);
}
settings.playerVars = opts;
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, settings);
Removing playVideo from the onPlayerReady function:
function onPlayerReady(event) {
const player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100); // percent
}
we should find that we can configure the first video to autoplay.
{
autoload: true,
autoplay: true,
height: 207,
target: ".jacket-left",
width: 277
},
and it does autoplay when we click the cover. Setting autoplay to false results in the clicked cover not autoplaying.
We might not even need to configure autoload in this code to make further beneficial progress.
The player config where we initialize each player is where we should be focusing on instead.
playerConfig.forEach(function (config) {
initCover(config);
});
We can add information to initCover so that it does or doesn’t autoplay, when no parameter is provided.
initCover(config, {
autoplay: true
});
Removing those auto properties from the first player now lets us carry on with this alternative solution:
{
height: 207,
target: ".jacket-left",
width: 277
}
In the initCover code, we can check for that autoplay config setting if one isn’t found on the player config.
function initCover(opts, config) {
...
if (opts.hasOwnProperty("autoplay")) {
opts.autoplay = (
opts.autoplay
? 1
: 0
);
} else if (config.hasOwnProperty("autoplay")) {
opts.autoplay = (
config.autoplay
? 1
: 0
);
}
There is though some obvious duplication in the above code, that we need to take care of. We can have a setAutoplay function that uses a state condition to set autoplay. Currently with the code, the videos all default to no autoplay, so we don’t need to worry about setting autoplay to 0.
function setAutoplay(obj, state) {
if (state) {
obj.autoplay = 1;
}
return obj;
}
...
if (opts.hasOwnProperty("autoplay")) {
setAutoplay(opts, opts.autoplay);
} else if (config.hasOwnProperty("autoplay")) {
setAutoplay(opts, config.autoplay);
}
Because the player config has three states (true, false, not present) and the initCover config has three states (true, false, not present) we need to make sure that all nine combinations of states work properly with this code.
I’ll use a nice visible checkmark to indicate whether each state works as expected.
Those states are:
playerConfig -> | autoplay: true | autoplay: false | no autoplay
initCover Config
autoplay: true autoplay ✔️ no autoplay ✔️ autoplay ✔️
autoplay: false autoplay ✔️ no autoplay ✔️ no autoplay ✔️
no autoplay autoplay ✔️ no autoplay ✔️ no autoplay ✔️
I’ve left the code with there being no autoplay on the individual player config, and autoplay being set on the defaultConfig when initCover is run at the end of the code.
The updated code is found at https://jsfiddle.net/143bq6zw/6/
That code can now be configured to handle any combination of autoplay states that you desire.
The way it works is, autoplay is supposed to be set to 0.
Are you wanting the video to start playing when the cover is clicked?
That’s how it works here.
https://jsfiddle.net/182tL0f5/
autoplay is set to 0.
It is only after the cover is clicked that the video is initialized. Because the video is only being initialized after the cover is clicked, those videos must autoplay so that they start playing after the cover is clicked.
That video has a different situation where the video is being autoloaded behind the cover. In that situation I agree, the video must not autoplay when it is loaded.
The videos at https://jsfiddle.net/143bq6zw/5/ are very different from that, because none of them autoload behind the cover.
Would you like me to take things further with the https://jsfiddle.net/143bq6zw/5/ code so that one of them autoloads behind the cover? That way the code can be updated to handle both autoload and no autoload.
ok, you can try that.
I was going to say this:
What’s the difference between what you just did, and doing this?
This one autoplays also.
https://jsitor.com/YVOb8ulZV
function loadPlayer(opts) {
"use strict";
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function initPlayer(wrapper) {
const video = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
opts.autoplay = 1;
function paramInOpts(settings, param) {
if (opts[param] !== undefined) {
settings[param] = opts[param];
}
return settings;
}
const settingsParams = ["width", "height", "videoid", "host"];
const settings = settingsParams.reduce(paramInOpts, {});
settings.playerVars = opts;
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, settings);
}
That one is forced to always autoplay. It cannot be selectively configured to do things differently.
Could something like this work?
function play() {
player.playVideo();
}
return {
addPlayer,
play
};
}());
(function iife() {
"use strict";
function coverClickHandler() {
videoPlayer.play();
}
function initButton(selector) {
const cover = document.querySelector(selector);
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}
initButton(".jacket-left");
initButton(".jacket-middle");
initButton(".jacket-right");
initButton(".jacketc");
}());
No, that code is still forced to work only in one way. I would appreciate no further distractions while I work on further improvements so that autoload can be configured to happen or not as desired.
When adding autoload, we first update one of the players so that it has an autoload property.
{
autoload: true,
height: 207,
target: ".jacket-left",
width: 277
},
Right now the coverClickHandler automatically initializes the video player when the cover is clicked. We don’t want it to do that with all covers. The videos with autoload will already be initialized and not playing, so we only want the videos that aren’t autoload to be initialized.
To achieve that, we need access to the playerConfig from the click handler. The cover is easily available so we can add the player config to the cover.
const cover = document.querySelector(opts.target);
cover.playerConfig = opts;
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
The coverClickHandler can now be told to only init the player when autoload is not present.
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const videoWrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;
show(videoWrapper);
if (!cover.playerConfig.autoload) {
initPlayer(videoWrapper);
}
}
That only leaves us with initializing the player when autoload is present.
const cover = document.querySelector(opts.target);
if (opts.autoload) {
const videoWrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;
initPlayer(videoWrapper);
}
cover.playerOpts = opts;
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
The player currently still plays behind the cover when its autoloaded, so we need to update autoplay so that the player doesn’t play.
if (opts.autoload) {
const videoWrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;
opts.autoplay = false;
initPlayer(videoWrapper);
}
There’s only one thing left to do now, and that’s playing the autoloaded video when the cover is clicked.
const playerConfig = cover.playerConfig;
if (!playerConfig.autoload) {
initPlayer(videoWrapper);
} else {
videoPlayer.play();
}
And this is where we get that play function working. We need a playerIndex for that player.
The initPlayer function needs to return the playerIndex value that we get from addPlayer:
function initPlayer(wrapper) {
...
return videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, settings);
}
We can add the playerIndex to opts, so that they are available for us from the cover:
if (opts.autoload) {
const videoWrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;
opts.autoplay = false;
opts.playerIndex = initPlayer(videoWrapper);
}
cover.playerConfig = opts;
We can now tell the cover click handler to play the video when autoload was used.
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
...
if (!playerConfig.autoload) {
initPlayer(videoWrapper);
} else {
videoPlayer.play(playerConfig.playerIndex);
}
}
It is a rather simple level of plumbing, having the playerIndex returned and stored in an object on the cover, so that it can later on be retrieved. But it works well.
The updated code that lets you also configure players to autoload, is found at: https://jsfiddle.net/143bq6zw/7/
I’m trying to figure this way out, I don’t know if it is possible or not.
https://jsitor.com/YVOb8ulZV
function play() {
player.playVideo();
}
return {
addPlayer,
play
};
}());
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
const wrapper = cover.parentElement;
const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer);
}
function loadPlayer(opts) {
"use strict";
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function initPlayer(wrapper) {
const video = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
opts.width = opts.width || 277;
opts.height = opts.height || 207;
opts.autoplay = 0;
opts.controls = 1;
opts.rel = 0;
opts.enablejsapi = 1;
opts.iv_load_policy = 3;
opts.fs = 0;
opts.disablekb = 1;
function paramInOpts(settings, param) {
if (opts[param] !== undefined) {
settings[param] = opts[param];
}
return settings;
}
const settingsParams = ["width", "height", "videoid", "host"];
const settings = settingsParams.reduce(paramInOpts, {});
settings.playerVars = opts;
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, settings);
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.nextElementSibling;
show(wrapper);
initPlayer(wrapper);
}
const cover = document.querySelector(opts.target);
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}
{
loadPlayer({
target: ".jacket-left",
});
loadPlayer({
start: 4,
target: ".jacket-middle"
});
loadPlayer({
target: ".jacket-right"
});
}
(function iife() {
"use strict";
function coverClickHandler() {
videoPlayer.play();
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
You are presenting code that fails to do something, and have provided no details about what it is supposed to achieve.
Please rethink your approach.
I tried this:
That didn’t work.
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.nextElementSibling;
show(wrapper);
initPlayer(wrapper);
videoPlayer.play();
}
const cover = document.querySelector(opts.target);
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}
Would I be able to place this on something?
https://jsitor.com/YVOb8ulZV
videoPlayer.play();