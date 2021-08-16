Why is playVideo() not in the code?

I fixed the redefinition of manageCover issue.
I don’t know how to add this:
const config = {
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: video.dataset.id,
};
config.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
};
to this:
function addPlayer(video, settings) {
playerVars = Object.assign({
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: video.dataset.id,
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
}
}, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerVars));
}
So jslint is fine with it.
These are the errors that are left:
- Expected property ‘events’ to be ordered before property ‘videoId’.
events: {
200: 92. Expected property ‘height’ to be ordered before property ‘width’.
height: 207
206: 93. Expected property ‘height’ to be ordered before property ‘width’.
height: 207,
212: 94. Expected property ‘height’ to be ordered before property ‘width’.
height: 207
218: 95. Expected property ‘height’ to be ordered before property ‘width’.
height: 338,
224: 96. Expected property ‘start’ to be ordered before property ‘target’.
start: 0,
I once tried to order those in the order jslint wants, I did, then the code stopped working.
I can try again and see what happens.
I just changed this:
function openJacket(cover) {
hide(cover);
return cover;
}
function showVideo(cover) {
const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".wraph");
show(thewrap);
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const jacket = openJacket(cover);
showVideo(cover);
}
to this:
function openCover(cover) {
hide(cover);
const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".wraph");
show(thewrap);
return cover;
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const jacket = openCover(cover);
}
Is that good?
or maybe it should be like this?
function openCover(cover) {
const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".wraph");
show(thewrap);
hide(cover);
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const jacket = openCover(cover);
}
I think I have settled on this way:
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
hide(cover);
const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".wraph");
show(thewrap);
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacketd");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
Code still works.
Last jslint error remaining.
Which involves doing this I think.
const config = {
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: video.dataset.id
};
config.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
};
to this:
function addPlayer(video, settings) {
playerVars = Object.assign({
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: video.dataset.id,
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
}
}, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerVars));
}
I can’t figure out how to do it.
Then work can begin on getting this to work in the code.
function play() {
player.playVideo();
}
jslint had me do this: and it broke the code.
function addPlayer(video, settings) {
playerVars = Object.assign({
events: {
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange,
videoId: video.dataset.id
}
}, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerVars));
}
Last working version:
I got up this far and now I’m stuck.
What does this need to be changed to for jslint to be fine with it?
function addPlayer(video, settings) {
playerVars = Object.assign({
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: video.dataset.id,
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
}
}, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerVars));
}
No jslint errors here, but the code isn’t working properly.
I was able to keep the covers at the top of the code.
There’s no issue with the other code.
Current Issues:
The middle player has no video showing when clicked.
I tried both ways:
const playlist = "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g";
playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g",
play.Video isn’t working
And none of the custom properties work.
initPlayer({
end: 312,
loop: true,
start: 23,
target: ".eta"
});
Also, some of the code towards the bottom might need to be removed/adjusted since I kept the covers at the top, not sure though.
I’m referring to this part:
function initPlayer(opts) {
"use strict";
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function getWrapper(cover) {
return cover.nextElementSibling;
}
function getVideo(cover) {
return getWrapper(cover).querySelector(".video");
}
function loadPlayer(cover) {
const video = getVideo(cover);
cover.playerIndex = videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, opts);
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const wrapper = getWrapper(cover);
show(wrapper);
if (!opts.autoload) {
loadPlayer(cover);
}
}
const cover = document.querySelector(opts.target);
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
if (opts.autoload) {
loadPlayer(cover);
}
}
Full Code
(function manageCovera() {
"use strict";
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
hide(cover);
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket-left");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
(function manageCoverb() {
"use strict";
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
hide(cover);
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket-middle");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
(function manageCoverc() {
"use strict";
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
hide(cover);
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket-right");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
(function manageCoverd() {
"use strict";
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
hide(cover);
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacketc");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
(function manageCovere() {
"use strict";
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
hide(cover);
const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".wraph");
show(thewrap);
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacketd");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
"use strict";
const players = [];
const tag = document.createElement("script");
tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/player_api";
const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
function shuffle(player) {
const settings = player.settings;
if (!settings.playlist) {
return;
}
player.setShuffle(true);
player.playVideoAt(0);
if (settings.autoplay === 0) {
player.pauseVideo();
}
}
function onPlayerReady(event) {
const player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100); // percent
shuffle(player);
}
function getPlayerIndex(player) {
const playerIndex = players.findIndex(function compare(thisPlayer) {
return player === thisPlayer;
});
return playerIndex;
}
function pauseOtherPlayers(player, state) {
if (state !== YT.PlayerState.PLAYING) {
return;
}
players.forEach(function pauseVideo(thisPlayer) {
if (thisPlayer !== player) {
thisPlayer.pauseVideo();
}
});
}
function restartPlayerWhenEnded(player, state) {
if (state !== YT.PlayerState.ENDED) {
return;
}
const settings = player.settings;
if (settings.loop) {
player.seekTo(settings.start);
}
}
function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
const playerIndex = getPlayerIndex(event.target);
const player = players[playerIndex];
const state = event.data;
pauseOtherPlayers(player, state);
restartPlayerWhenEnded(player, state);
}
function updateParams(playerParams, params) {
const entries = Object.entries(params);
entries.forEach(function updateParam([key, value]) {
if (playerParams.hasOwnProperty(key)) {
playerParams[key] = value;
}
});
return playerParams;
}
function addPlayer(video, settings) {
const playerParamDefaults = {
height: 198,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: video.dataset.id,
width: 198
};
playerParamDefaults.playerVars = {
autoplay: 0,
cc_load_policy: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
enablejsapi: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
loop: 0,
rel: 0
};
playerParamDefaults.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
};
const playerParams = updateParams(playerParamDefaults, settings);
const playerVars = updateParams(playerParams.playerVars, settings);
playerParams.playerVars = playerVars;
const playerIndex = players.length;
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerParams);
player.settings = settings;
players[playerIndex] = player;
return playerIndex;
}
function play(playerIndex) {
players[playerIndex].playVideo();
}
return {
addPlayer,
play
};
}());
function initPlayer(opts) {
"use strict";
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function getWrapper(cover) {
return cover.nextElementSibling;
}
function getVideo(cover) {
return getWrapper(cover).querySelector(".video");
}
function loadPlayer(cover) {
const video = getVideo(cover);
cover.playerIndex = videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, opts);
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const wrapper = getWrapper(cover);
show(wrapper);
if (!opts.autoload) {
loadPlayer(cover);
}
}
const cover = document.querySelector(opts.target);
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
if (opts.autoload) {
loadPlayer(cover);
}
}
const playlist = "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g";
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
initPlayer({
height: 207,
target: ".jacket-left",
width: 277
});
initPlayer({
height: 207,
start: 4,
target: ".jacket-middle",
width: 277
});
initPlayer({
height: 207,
target: ".jacket-right",
width: 277
});
initPlayer({
height: 338,
loop: true,
playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g",
target: ".jacketc",
width: 600
});
initPlayer({
end: 280,
loop: true,
start: 0,
target: ".alpha"
});
initPlayer({
end: 240,
loop: true,
start: 0,
target: ".beta"
});
initPlayer({
end: 265,
loop: true,
start: 0,
target: ".gamma"
});
initPlayer({
end: 254,
loop: true,
start: 4,
target: ".delta"
});
initPlayer({
end: 242,
loop: true,
start: 0,
target: ".epsilon"
});
initPlayer({
end: 285,
loop: true,
start: 0,
target: ".zeta"
});
initPlayer({
end: 312,
loop: true,
start: 23,
target: ".eta"
});
initPlayer({
start: 2,
target: ".theta"
});
initPlayer({
target: ".iota"
});
}
The code works properly here:
Meaning all the custom properties work and all the videos play.
play.Video doesn’t work,
jslint wants this to be reorganized.
function addPlayer(video, settings) {
playerVars = Object.assign({
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: video.dataset.id,
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
}
}, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerVars));
}
Full Code
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
"use strict";
const players = [];
let playerVars = {};
let player = null;
const tag = document.createElement("script");
tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/player_api";
const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
function onPlayerReady(event) {
player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100); // percent
}
let hasShuffled = false;
function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
player = event.target;
if (!hasShuffled) {
player.setShuffle(true);
player.playVideoAt(0);
hasShuffled = true;
}
if (event.data === YT.PlayerState.PLAYING) {
players.forEach(function pauseOtherVideos(player) {
if (player !== event.target) {
player.pauseVideo();
}
});
}
if (playerVars.loop && event.data === YT.PlayerState.ENDED) {
player.seekTo(playerVars.start);
}
}
function addPlayer(video, settings) {
playerVars = Object.assign({
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: video.dataset.id,
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
}
}, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerVars));
}
function play() {
player.playVideo();
}
return {
addPlayer,
play
};
}());
function loadPlayer(opts) {
"use strict";
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function initPlayer(wrapper) {
const video = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
opts.width = opts.width || 198;
opts.height = opts.height || 198;
opts.autoplay = 0;
opts.controls = 1;
opts.rel = 0;
opts.enablejsapi = 1;
opts.iv_load_policy = 3;
opts.fs = 0;
opts.disablekb = 1;
function paramInOpts(settings, param) {
if (opts[param] !== undefined) {
settings[param] = opts[param];
}
return settings;
}
const settingsParams = ["width", "height", "videoid", "host"];
const settings = settingsParams.reduce(paramInOpts, {});
const playerVarsParams = ["autoplay", "cc_load_policy",
"controls", "disablekb", "end", "fs", "iv_load_policy",
"list", "listType", "loop", "playlist", "rel", "start"
];
settings.playerVars = playerVarsParams.reduce(paramInOpts, {});
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, settings);
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.nextElementSibling;
show(wrapper);
initPlayer(wrapper);
}
const cover = document.querySelector(opts.target);
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}
const playlist = "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g";
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
loadPlayer({
height: 207,
target: ".jacket-left",
width: 277
});
loadPlayer({
height: 207,
start: 4,
target: ".jacket-middle",
width: 277
});
loadPlayer({
height: 207,
target: ".jacket-right",
width: 277
});
loadPlayer({
height: 338,
loop: true,
playlist,
target: ".jacketc",
width: 600
});
loadPlayer({
end: 280,
loop: true,
start: 0,
target: ".alpha"
});
loadPlayer({
end: 240,
loop: true,
start: 0,
target: ".beta"
});
loadPlayer({
end: 265,
loop: true,
start: 0,
target: ".gamma"
});
loadPlayer({
end: 254,
loop: true,
start: 4,
target: ".delta"
});
loadPlayer({
end: 242,
loop: true,
start: 0,
target: ".epsilon"
});
loadPlayer({
end: 285,
loop: true,
start: 0,
target: ".zeta"
});
loadPlayer({
end: 312,
loop: true,
start: 23,
target: ".eta"
});
loadPlayer({
start: 2,
target: ".theta"
});
loadPlayer({
target: ".iota"
});
}
All that is being done is I think, allowing the code to give settings and properties to multiple video players, for when there is more than one on the screen.
initPlayer({
height: 207,
target: ".jacket-left",
width: 277
});
initPlayer({
height: 207,
start: 4,
target: ".jacket-middle",
width: 277
});
initPlayer({
height: 207,
target: ".jacket-right",
width: 277
});
initPlayer({
height: 338,
loop: true,
playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g",
target: ".jacketc",
width: 600
});
Updated code:
Working properly code:
You would have to I think look at the working properly code to figure out what needs to be changed in the updated code.
Updated: Custom properties now work:
https://jsfiddle.net/zkxj1tv9/1/
start, end needed to be added to here.
playerParamDefaults.playerVars = {
autoplay: 0,
cc_load_policy: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
enablejsapi: 1,
end: 0,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
loop: 0,
rel: 0,
start: 0
};
Next, getting the middle player to work. Any ideas?
It works in the old code: https://jsfiddle.net/84jcb2xa/
It should be able to work like this:
initPlayer({
height: 338,
loop: true,
playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g",
target: ".jacketc",
width: 600
});
or like this:
initPlayer({
height: 338,
loop: true,
listType: "playlist",
list: "TLGG73CXTCcjc1kxMzA4MjAyMQ"
target: ".jacketc",
width: 600
});
These would need to be added
playlist,
listType: “playlist”,
list:
To here somehow.
playerParamDefaults.playerVars = {
autoplay: 0,
cc_load_policy: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
enablejsapi: 1,
end: 0,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
loop: 0,
rel: 0,
start: 0
};
Old code:
This works:
loadPlayer({
height: 338,
loop: true,
listType: "playlist",
list: "TLGG73CXTCcjc1kxMzA4MjAyMQ",
target: ".jacketc",
width: 600
});
This works:
loadPlayer({
height: 338,
loop: true,
playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g",
target: ".jacketc",
width: 600
});
In the new code, when I do this I get:
playlist is not defined
playerParamDefaults.playerVars = {
autoplay: 0,
cc_load_policy: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
enablejsapi: 1,
end: 0,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
loop: 0,
rel: 0,
playlist,
listType,
list,
start: 0
};
I did this and now I’m getting:
list is not defined
or playlist is not defined
What is supposed to go next to list, a 0, something else?
playlist,
listType: "playlist",
list,
start: 0
};
Here’s the code in question:
function addPlayer(video, settings) {
playerVars = Object.assign({
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: video.dataset.id,
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
}
}, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerVars));
}
And, here’s what I would do there.
The properties are expected to be in alphabetical order, but I don’t want events in alphabetical order because I think they are of less importance.
Those events can be removed from the object and added on afterwards, but we can’t easily do that while the object is inside the function parameter.
First extract the object.
const playerVarDefaults = {
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: video.dataset.id,
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
}
};
playerVars = Object.assign(playerVarDefaults, settings);
Then we can remove events from the object and add it on later.
const playerVarDefaults = {
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: video.dataset.id
};
playerVarDefaults.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
};
playerVars = Object.assign(playerVarDefaults, settings);
Or, we can move the events property to its alphabetical location:
const playerVarDefaults = {
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
},
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: video.dataset.id
};
playerVars = Object.assign(playerVarDefaults, settings);
This is the next error. I got stuck on this one the other day.
How do I fix this?
I can’t figure this out, why is jslint saying this is wrong?
How should those be positioned?
const settingsParams = ["width", "height", "videoid", "host"];
const settings = settingsParams.reduce(paramInOpts, {});
const playerVarsParams = ["autoplay", "cc_load_policy",
"controls", "disablekb", "end", "fs", "iv_load_policy",
"list", "listType", "loop", "playlist", "rel", "start"];
settings.playerVars = playerVarsParams.reduce(paramInOpts, {});
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, settings);
}
Fixed:
const playerVarsParams = [
"autoplay",
"cc_load_policy",
"controls",
"disablekb",
"end",
"fs",
"iv_load_policy",
"list",
"listType",
"loop",
"playlist",
"rel",
"start"
];
settings.playerVars = playerVarsParams.reduce(paramInOpts, {});
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, settings);
}
Since there are no more jslint errors, next is getting this to work in the code.
function play() {
player.playVideo();
}
Videos should start when they are clicked on.
We might want to change our approach there. With a large list like that JSLint wants them listed one by one on different lines.
const playerVarsParams = [
"autoplay",
"cc_load_policy",
"controls",
"disablekb",
"end",
"fs",
"iv_load_policy",
"list",
"listType",
"loop",
"playlist",
"rel",
"start"
];
That is awkward and unwieldy. There can be better solutions out there.
A different solution is to realize that
opts is both settings and playerVars mixed together. We can remove the settings properties from
opts, which leaves us with what we need for playerVars. That way we don’t need any of the above long list of properties.
That gives us the following code, where two main things happen:
- parameters are moved from
optsto settings, by updating settings and deleting from opts.
- the remaining opts are assigned to settings.playerVars
const settingsParams = ["width", "height", "videoid", "host"];
const settings = settingsParams.reduce(paramInOpts, {});
settingsParams.forEach(function (param) {
delete opts[param];
});
settings.playerVars = opts;
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, settings);
Next is getting the videos to play when they are clicked on.
function play() {
player.playVideo();
}
function loadPlayer(opts) {
"use strict";
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function initPlayer(wrapper) {
const video = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
function paramInOpts(settings, param) {
if (opts[param] !== undefined) {
settings[param] = opts[param];
}
return settings;
}
const settingsParams = ["width", "height", "videoid", "host"];
const settings = settingsParams.reduce(paramInOpts, {});
settingsParams.forEach(function (param) {
delete opts[param];
});
settings.playerVars = opts;
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, settings);
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.nextElementSibling;
show(wrapper);
initPlayer(wrapper);
}
const cover = document.querySelector(opts.target);
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}
There’s a lot happening with that code. Simplifying what happens is a good way to make it easier to understand what’s going on.
Simplify onYouTubeIframeAPIReady
For example, that onYouTubeIframeAPIReady function shouldn’t be out on its lonesome where it is. It should be in the videoPlayer function with the other youtube-related code. But, we don’t want the loadPlayer code to also go in the videoPlayer code.
Instead, we can have the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady function run a videoPlayer function, that we name onIframeReady. That way we can add that function from the end of the code with the loadPlayer stuff, and the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady can then invoke that function when the iframe is ready to go.
How do we do that in a simple way? We rename the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady line so that it adds a function to videoPlayer instead.
videoPlayer.onIframeReady = function loadPlayers() {
loadPlayer({
height: 207,
target: ".jacket-left",
width: 277
});
Then in the videoPlayer, we can have onYouTubeIframeAPIReady invoke that videoPlayer.onIframeReady code.
const tag = document.createElement("script");
tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/player_api";
const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady;
That is a simplification that JSLint is okay with us doing, and helps to ensure that the configuration is down at the end of the code. https://jsfiddle.net/143bq6zw/
More configuration can be moved to the end of the code too. When all configuration is moved to the end of the code, it then becomes easier to understand what the code is configured to do, which makes it easier for us to update that configuration to achieve our needs.
The videoPlayer code currently automatically runs code to load the iframe script. It’s a better practice to put that into an init function, and use that to initialize the videoPlayer code afterwards.
Simplify videoPlayer.onIframeReady
Continuing on with the simplifying, the videoPlayer.onIframeReady calls the loadPlayer function many times with different parameters. Those different parameters should all be put into a single array, so that we successfully separate the config from what is done with it.
const playerConfig = [
{
height: 207,
target: ".jacket-left",
width: 277
},
{
height: 207,
start: 4,
target: ".jacket-middle",
width: 277
},
{
height: 207,
target: ".jacket-right",
width: 277
},
{
height: 338,
loop: true,
playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g",
target: ".jacketc",
width: 600
},
{
end: 280,
loop: true,
start: 0,
target: ".alpha"
},
{
end: 240,
loop: true,
start: 0,
target: ".beta"
},
{
end: 265,
loop: true,
start: 0,
target: ".gamma"
},
{
end: 254,
loop: true,
start: 4,
target: ".delta"
},
{
end: 242,
loop: true,
start: 0,
target: ".epsilon"
},
{
end: 285,
loop: true,
start: 0,
target: ".zeta"
},
{
end: 312,
loop: true,
start: 23,
target: ".eta"
},
{
start: 2,
target: ".theta"
},
{
target: ".iota"
}
];
That way when we are trying to understand what the code does, we only have the following small part after it to worry about:
videoPlayer.onIframeReady = function loadPlayers() {
playerConfig.forEach(function (config) {
loadPlayer(config);
});
};
Simplify videoPlayer
The videoPlayer function has code that is automatically run when the page loads. That is a complication that is best avoided by moving the code into an init function so that the videoPlayer can be initialized using that init function.
We can move that code down to an init function at the end of the videoPlayer code, so that we can call the init later on at the end of everything.
function init() {
const tag = document.createElement("script");
tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/player_api";
const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady;
}
return {
addPlayer,
init,
play
};
That way, after setting up the videoPlayer.onIframeReady function, we init the videoPlayer too.
videoPlayer.onIframeReady = function loadPlayers() {
...
};
videoPlayer.init();
Simplify manageCover
There are several manageCover functions that the same init thing can be done with, moving initialization code into an init function, so that we can separately init the code.
We might also find a major simplification comes from that too.
With manageCovere we assign it to a constant, so that we can call it later with the init command.
const manageCovere = (function makeManageCovere() {
We move the code that automatically runs into an init function, so that we can init it later on.
function init() {
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacketd");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}
return {
init
};
}());
manageCovere.init();
And this is where the magic happens, we invoke the init method with a selector for
cover as the argument.
function init(coverSelector) {
const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}
return {
init
};
}());
manageCovere.init(".jacketd");
I could remove most of those manageCover functions now, but surprizes can occur so I’ll make those same updates to the manageCovera, manageCoverb, manageCoverc, and manageCoverd functions too.
You had five sets of duplication there with the manageCover functions. Normally three sets of smaller duplication, or in this case two sets of larger duplication, is the signal to remove that duplication.
Those manageCover init statements can now all be grouped together and moved to the end of the code:
manageCovera.init(".jacket-left");
manageCoverb.init(".jacket-middle");
manageCoverc.init(".jacket-right");
manageCoverd.init(".jacketc");
manageCovere.init(".jacketd");
Those manageCover functions are all nearly identical. It’s only the last one with show functions that’s different. We can update that last manageCovere function so that it checks if the element exists before showing it, and we can then remove all of the other manageCover functions.
const manageCovere = (function makeManageCovere() {
...
const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".wraph");
if (thewrap) {
show(thewrap);
}
I’ll start by using manageCovere for the other init methods:
manageCovere.init(".jacket-left");
manageCovere.init(".jacket-middle");
manageCovere.init(".jacket-right");
manageCovere.init(".jacketc");
manageCovere.init(".jacketd");
Everything still works fine, so the other manageCover functions can be removed, and mamageCovere gets renamed to only manageCover.
const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
As a reminder, the
make prefix tells us that the manageCover variable is not a function, but is an object with methods instead, in this case the init method.
We end up with the following configuration at the end of the code, from which we can now start investigating about getting videos to play when they are clicked on.
manageCover.init(".jacket-left");
manageCover.init(".jacket-middle");
manageCover.init(".jacket-right");
manageCover.init(".jacketc");
manageCover.init(".jacketd");
videoPlayer.onIframeReady = function loadPlayers() {
playerConfig.forEach(function (config) {
loadPlayer(config);
});
};
videoPlayer.init();
Next up is to investigate the video play issue.
Now that we’ve simplified some things, it’s easier to see the wood for the trees.
After we’ve clicked on a cover, on most of the, we want it to play the video, and on jacketd we don’t as that one contains multiple videos.
That is something that we could make automatic, where if the jacket only has one video then it automatically plays it. Or we could make it configurable so that only on some manageCover do we tell it to play the video.
Either way, the manageCover function needs some way to play the video, so I’ll start with automatic, and we can later on move to separate configuration if that’s needed.
Currently there’s no way to play a video, so let’s start there.
Playing a video
The videoPlayer code has a
players array with access to all of the videos, but the play function only uses the single player variable, which is a leftover from previous code.
Right now the only code that needs access to a single player, already receives that player via event variables. We can remove the player variable completely, and make the other player variables local to their functions.
// let player = null;
...
function onPlayerReady(event) {
// player = event.target;
const player = event.target;
...
function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
// player = event.target;
const player = event.target;
That way, we now only have the play function to worry about.
function play() {
player.playVideo();
}
That play function needs to be given an index number, of which video to play.
function play(playerIndex) {
players[playerIndex].playVideo();
}
Now how do we get that index number to play?
We can start with looking at where the player is added to players. The addPlayers function is where a player is added to the players list. We can return the index number of the most recently added player from that function.
function addPlayer(video, settings) {
...
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerVars));
return players.length - 1;
}
That was from the addPlayer function. Where is that called? That’s called from the initPlayer function. That initPlayer function doesn’t get called until the cover is clicked. Here’s the order of things:
- loadPlayer is invoked with player config info
- loadPlayer adds a click handler to cover
- later on when that click handler is clicked, initPlayer is invoked
- we then want the player to automatically play.
When we get the playerIndex from addPlayer, we can then give it to the play method.
const playerIndex = videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, settings);
videoPlayer.play(playerIndex);
That would be great to do, but it takes time for the player to be added. More time is needed before the player is ready.
So instead, we don’t need the index stuff, yet. Instead, we can have the onPlayerReady function play the video.
function onPlayerReady(event) {
const player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100); // percent
player.playVideo();
}
That works for the single videos, but we need to check for what happens when there are multiple videos.
Currently there is no problem with the bottom videos section, but we are ready to take further action to improve the code when that problem occurs.
An important idea is not to just make changes to the code so that it works for the most recent situation. Instead, it is to make changes so that the code works for previous situations too, as well as with the current thing we are dealing with.
That way the code ends up becoming more general to handle a wider range of situations, and the configuration becomes more specific.
Having the onPlayerReady function play the video is only a temporary solution. That won’t be helpful when a video is intended to be loaded in paused state behind a cover.
When we get to those other types of situations, the playVideo must then be removed from the onPlayerReady code to have a more general solution applied instead. That more general solution could be to call a different function such as playCheck() to decide if the video should be played or not.