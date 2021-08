Why is playVideo() not in the code?

Issue 1 Yes it is.

I tested it here.

https://jsitor.com/y5bbacrk-_

Issue 2 There’s also another issue, none of the set properties are working.

initPlayer({ end: 280, loop: true, start: 0, target: ".alpha" });

The code that uses loadplayer is the last version where the properties were working properly.

Here: https://jsfiddle.net/5p4ug2mn/

loadPlayer({ target: ".jacket-middle", width: 277, height: 207, start: 4 }); loadPlayer({ target: ".jacket-right", width: 277, height: 207 }); loadPlayer({ target: ".jacketc", width: 600, height: 338, loop: true, playlist });

Issue 3 There’s also an issue with the middle player.

After the first video finishes, it replays the same video and doesn’t go on to the next video.

Issue 4 Also, it’s supposed to be a random video that plays from the list, it keeps playing the same video .

The code that uses loadplayer is the last version where both those things were working.

https://jsfiddle.net/5p4ug2mn/