Why is playVideo() not in the code?

Okay, the code from my previous post #17 all works, so I’ll progress from there making the post #20 code changes more slowly, testing as I go along.

The code changes are:

removing unused player variable

use the players array instead

find the appropriate player

simplify by extracting code out to functions

After doing all that I find that things still continue to work.

When comparing the new code with the previous code, I left something in the previous code that shouldn’t have been left there.

disablekb: 1, playlist: ""

Removing that playlist results in things working.

disablekb: 1

After also making several changes to keep JSLint happy, we end up with the code at https://jsfiddle.net/5dn396jf/1/