Why is playVideo() not in the code?

The videoPlayer code has playerVars and player variables
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
"use strict";
const players = [];
let playerVars = {};
let player = null;
Nothing uses the player variable now, because the players one is used instead to manage multiple players.
// let player = null;
The playerVars one is designed for only one player, but we have multiple players being used here.
We could expand playerVars to be an array, which would mean using playerIndex with that too.
Here is the existing onPlayerStateChange function:
function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
const player = event.target;
if (!hasShuffled) {
player.setShuffle(true);
player.playVideoAt(0);
hasShuffled = true;
}
if (event.data === YT.PlayerState.PLAYING) {
for (let i = 0; i < players.length; i++) {
if (players[i] !== event.target) players[i].pauseVideo();
}
}
if (playerVars.loop && event.data === YT.PlayerState.ENDED) {
player.seekTo(playerVars.start);
}
}
The onPlayerStateChange function gets the player from the event:
function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
const player = event.target;
and here is where there playerVars are being accessed:
if (playerVars.loop && event.data === YT.PlayerState.ENDED) {
player.seekTo(playerVars.start);
}
We don’t need to access playerVars. That is old stale data that related only to the last player to be initialized.
What we want instead is the information that was given in the options when initializing the player. We can save those settings to the player, so let’s get rid of playerVars.
// let playerVars = {};
We can now add the settings to the player, when we add it to the players array.
function addPlayer(video, settings) {
...
const playerParams = updateParams(playerParamDefaults, settings);
playerParams.playerVars = updateParams(playerParams.playerVars, settings);
const playerIndex = players.length;
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerParams);
player.settings = settings;
players[playerIndex] = player;
return playerIndex;
}
In the onPlayerStateChange function we can get the playerIndex by comparing with the current player:
function getPlayerIndex(player) {
const playerIndex = players.findIndex(function (thisPlayer) {
return player === thisPlayer;
});
return playerIndex;
}
function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
const playerIndex = getPlayerIndex(event.target);
const player = players[playerIndex];
const state = event.data;
In the interest of simplifying things, we can move the rest of the code out to separate functions. The shuffle function is better suited in the onPlayerReady function, and the others are in the onPlayerStateChange function.
function onPlayerReady(event) {
const player = event.target;
shuffle(player);
player.setVolume(100); // percent
}
...
function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
const playerIndex = getPlayerIndex(event.target);
const player = players[playerIndex];
const state = event.data;
pauseOtherPlayers(player, state);
restartPlayerWhenEnded(player, state);
}
With the shuffle code, we can look at the autoplay setting to decide whether to after shuffling the playlist, we should pause the video.
function shuffle(player) {
const settings = player.settings;
if (!settings.playlist) {
return;
}
player.setShuffle(true);
player.playVideoAt(0);
if (settings.autoplay === 0) {
player.pauseVideo();
}
}
function onPlayerReady(event) {
const player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100); // percent
shuffle(player);
}
...
// let hasShuffled = false;
The pauseOtherPlayers and restartPlayerWhenEnded functions are all quite straightforward now too.
function pauseOtherPlayers(player, state) {
if (state !== YT.PlayerState.PLAYING) {
return;
}
players.forEach(function(thisPlayer) {
if (thisPlayer !== player) {
thisPlayer.pauseVideo();
}
});
}
function restartPlayerWhenEnded(player, state) {
if (state !== YT.PlayerState.ENDED) {
return;
}
const settings = player.settings;
if (settings.loop) {
player.seekTo(settings.start);
}
}
The updated code is found at https://jsfiddle.net/8tpyevbc/
That was a lot of work just to add an already loaded and paused video, so that the cover can play that already loaded video. As a benefit though, the code is a lot more resilient and stable than it was before too.
Good one - was is successful?
None of the videos are working in your updated code post #20 when they are clicked on, how come?
https://jsfiddle.net/8tpyevbc/
Last working version: Post #17
https://jsfiddle.net/pmw57/94L3ra28/
Okay, the code from my previous post #17 all works, so I’ll progress from there making the post #20 code changes more slowly, testing as I go along.
The code changes are:
- removing unused player variable
- use the players array instead
- find the appropriate player
- simplify by extracting code out to functions
After doing all that I find that things still continue to work.
When comparing the new code with the previous code, I left something in the previous code that shouldn’t have been left there.
disablekb: 1,
playlist: ""
Removing that playlist results in things working.
disablekb: 1
After also making several changes to keep JSLint happy, we end up with the code at https://jsfiddle.net/5dn396jf/1/
There’s an issue.
playVideo is only working on the middle player.
The top 3 videos, .the videos don’t start right away when clicked on.
Also on the grid videos.
When testing the code,
Autoplay has to be set to 0.
autoplay: 0,
https://jsfiddle.net/c8uxf0td/
function play(playerIndex) {
players[playerIndex].playVideo();
}
return {
addPlayer,
play
};
}());
Is that problem happening on the code that I updated? https://jsfiddle.net/5dn396jf/1/
Issue 1 Yes it is.
I tested it here.
https://jsitor.com/y5bbacrk-_
Issue 2 There’s also another issue, none of the set properties are working.
initPlayer({
end: 280,
loop: true,
start: 0,
target: ".alpha"
});
The code that uses loadplayer is the last version where the properties were working properly.
Here: https://jsfiddle.net/5p4ug2mn/
loadPlayer({
target: ".jacket-middle",
width: 277,
height: 207,
start: 4
});
loadPlayer({
target: ".jacket-right",
width: 277,
height: 207
});
loadPlayer({
target: ".jacketc",
width: 600,
height: 338,
loop: true,
playlist
});
Issue 3 There’s also an issue with the middle player.
After the first video finishes, it replays the same video and doesn’t go on to the next video.
Issue 4 Also, it’s supposed to be a random video that plays from the list, it keeps playing the same video .
The code that uses loadplayer is the last version where both those things were working.
https://jsfiddle.net/5p4ug2mn/
let hasShuffled = false;
function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
const player = event.target;
if (!hasShuffled) {
player.setShuffle(true);
player.playVideoAt(0);
hasShuffled = true;
}
It looks like we are in need of a better way to test the code, than just checking of a video starts playing.
Fortunately there are many solutions for that.
My idea would be getting
function play() {
player.playVideo();
}
To work in here:
https://jsfiddle.net/d2kc875t/1/
Keeping the covers at the top.
Making improvements from there that don’t break the code.
Just editing the YouTube code, leaving the covers at the top.
(function manageCover() {
"use strict";
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
hide(cover);
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket-left");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
(function manageCover() {
"use strict";
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
hide(cover);
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket-middle");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
(function manageCover() {
"use strict";
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
hide(cover);
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket-right");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
(function manageCover() {
"use strict";
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
hide(cover);
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacketc");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
(function manageCover() {
"use strict";
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const thewrap = cover.parentNode.querySelector(".wraph");
hide(cover);
show(thewrap);
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacketd");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
"use strict";
const players = [];
let playerVars = {};
let player = null;
const tag = document.createElement('script');
tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/player_api";
const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
function onPlayerReady(event) {
const player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100); // percent
}
let hasShuffled = false;
function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
const player = event.target;
if (!hasShuffled) {
player.setShuffle(true);
player.playVideoAt(0);
hasShuffled = true;
}
if (event.data === YT.PlayerState.PLAYING) {
for (let i = 0; i < players.length; i++) {
if (players[i] !== event.target) players[i].pauseVideo();
}
}
if (playerVars.loop && event.data === YT.PlayerState.ENDED) {
player.seekTo(playerVars.start);
}
}
function addPlayer(video, settings) {
playerVars = Object.assign({
videoId: video.dataset.id,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
}
}, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerVars));
}
function play() {
player.playVideo();
}
return {
addPlayer,
play
};
}());
function loadPlayer(opts) {
"use strict";
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function initPlayer(wrapper) {
const video = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
opts.width = opts.width || 198;
opts.height = opts.height || 198;
opts.autoplay = 0;
opts.controls = 1;
opts.rel = 0;
opts.enablejsapi = 1;
opts.iv_load_policy = 3;
opts.fs = 0;
opts.disablekb = 1;
function paramInOpts(settings, param) {
if (opts[param] !== undefined) {
settings[param] = opts[param];
}
return settings;
}
const settingsParams = ["width", "height", "videoid", "host"];
const settings = settingsParams.reduce(paramInOpts, {});
const playerVarsParams = ["autoplay", "cc_load_policy",
"controls", "disablekb", "end", "fs", "iv_load_policy",
"list", "listType", "loop", "playlist", "rel", "start"
];
settings.playerVars = playerVarsParams.reduce(paramInOpts, {});
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, settings);
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.nextElementSibling;
show(wrapper);
initPlayer(wrapper);
}
const cover = document.querySelector(opts.target);
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}
const playlist = "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g";
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
loadPlayer({
target: ".jacket-left",
width: 277,
height: 207
});
loadPlayer({
target: ".jacket-middle",
width: 277,
height: 207,
start: 4
});
loadPlayer({
target: ".jacket-right",
width: 277,
height: 207
});
loadPlayer({
target: ".jacketc",
width: 600,
height: 338,
loop: true,
playlist
});
loadPlayer({
target: ".alpha",
start: 0,
end: 280,
loop: true
});
loadPlayer({
target: ".beta",
start: 0,
end: 240,
loop: true
});
loadPlayer({
target: ".gamma",
start: 0,
end: 265,
loop: true
});
loadPlayer({
target: ".delta",
start: 4,
end: 254,
loop: true
});
loadPlayer({
target: ".epsilon",
start: 0,
end: 242,
loop: true
});
loadPlayer({
target: ".zeta",
start: 0,
end: 285,
loop: true
});
loadPlayer({
target: ".eta",
start: 23,
end: 312,
loop: true
});
loadPlayer({
target: ".theta",
start: 2
});
loadPlayer({
target: ".iota"
});
}
Keeping the covers at the top of the code, getting
function play() {
player.playVideo();
}
to work in the code, is that something that can be done?
Putting the code through jslint I get these errors:
https://jsfiddle.net/zxuwormp/
1. Redefinition of 'manageCover' from line 1.
(function manageCover() {
31: 112. Redefinition of 'manageCover' from line 1.
(function manageCover() {
45: 113. Redefinition of 'manageCover' from line 1.
(function manageCover() {
60: 114. Redefinition of 'manageCover' from line 1.
(function manageCover() {
7. Expected property 'host' to be ordered before property 'videoId'.
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
124: 138. Expected property 'events' to be ordered before property 'host'.
events: {
All of this stuff here is good as it is.
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
"use strict";
const players = [];
let playerVars = {};
let player = null;
const tag = document.createElement('script');
tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/player_api";
const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
function onPlayerReady(event) {
player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100); // percent
}
let hasShuffled = false;
function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
player = event.target;
if (!hasShuffled) {
player.setShuffle(true);
player.playVideoAt(0);
hasShuffled = true;
}
if (event.data === YT.PlayerState.PLAYING) {
players.forEach(function pauseOtherVideos(player) {
if (player !== event.target) {
player.pauseVideo();
}
});
}
if (playerVars.loop && event.data === YT.PlayerState.ENDED) {
player.seekTo(playerVars.start);
}
}
To get rid of the Redefinition of 'manageCover
This post deals with that:
https://www.sitepoint.com/community/t/im-receiving-a-script-error/371086/36
The redefinition part, manageCover is different though.
I thought it was dealing with the same issue, it might be different.
I tried to do something like this but wasn’t able to get it to work in the code.
function addPlayer(video, settings) {
playerVars = Object.assign({
const config = {
videoId: video.dataset.id,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com"
}
config.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
};
}, settings); players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerVars));
}
I fixed the redefinition of manageCover issue.
I don’t know how to add this:
https://jsfiddle.net/vLyabstr/
const config = {
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: video.dataset.id,
};
config.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
};
to this:
function addPlayer(video, settings) {
playerVars = Object.assign({
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: video.dataset.id,
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
}
}, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerVars));
}
So jslint is fine with it.
These are the errors that are left:
https://jsfiddle.net/7cwpjtuk/
- Expected property ‘events’ to be ordered before property ‘videoId’.
events: {
200: 92. Expected property ‘height’ to be ordered before property ‘width’.
height: 207
206: 93. Expected property ‘height’ to be ordered before property ‘width’.
height: 207,
212: 94. Expected property ‘height’ to be ordered before property ‘width’.
height: 207
218: 95. Expected property ‘height’ to be ordered before property ‘width’.
height: 338,
224: 96. Expected property ‘start’ to be ordered before property ‘target’.
start: 0,
I once tried to order those in the order jslint wants, I did, then the code stopped working.
I can try again and see what happens.
I just changed this:
function openJacket(cover) {
hide(cover);
return cover;
}
function showVideo(cover) {
const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".wraph");
show(thewrap);
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const jacket = openJacket(cover);
showVideo(cover);
}
to this:
function openCover(cover) {
hide(cover);
const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".wraph");
show(thewrap);
return cover;
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const jacket = openCover(cover);
}
Is that good?
https://jsfiddle.net/6hs7bvx0/1/
or maybe it should be like this?
function openCover(cover) {
const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".wraph");
show(thewrap);
hide(cover);
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const jacket = openCover(cover);
}
I think I have settled on this way:
https://jsfiddle.net/b8jL6dre/
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
hide(cover);
const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".wraph");
show(thewrap);
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacketd");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
Code still works.
https://jsfiddle.net/bc63jefq/
Last jslint error remaining.
Which involves doing this I think.
const config = {
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: video.dataset.id
};
config.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
};
to this:
function addPlayer(video, settings) {
playerVars = Object.assign({
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: video.dataset.id,
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
}
}, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerVars));
}
I can’t figure out how to do it.
Then work can begin on getting this to work in the code.
function play() {
player.playVideo();
}
jslint had me do this: and it broke the code.
https://jsfiddle.net/dvefrk3n/
function addPlayer(video, settings) {
playerVars = Object.assign({
events: {
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange,
videoId: video.dataset.id
}
}, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerVars));
}
Last working version:
https://jsfiddle.net/bc63jefq/
I got up this far and now I’m stuck.
What does this need to be changed to for jslint to be fine with it?
function addPlayer(video, settings) {
playerVars = Object.assign({
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: video.dataset.id,
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
}
}, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerVars));
}