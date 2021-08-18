Why is playVideo() not in the code?

With the spinners, it’s not a good idea to have the code calling toggleSpinner embedded directly in the other code that deals with players. There is a Separation of Concerns ideal that should be applied.

Instead of having the toggleSpinner embedded in the code, we want the spinner to start when the player is a added, and to stop spinning when the player is ready.

I achieved that but ended up with awful-looking code, such as:

if (events.onPlayerAdd) { events.onPlayerAdd(); }

But there’s a better way. We can use events instead, which is something that JavaScript is really good at.

When we init the players I want to tell it then, that we want to toggle the spinners. An init method is just right for that sort of thing, because the toggleSpinner behaviour is going to remain consistent no matter how many players we add.

function addPlayers() { function toggleSpinner(evt) { spinner.toggleDualRing(evt.target); } player.init({ onAddPlayer: toggleSpinner, onPlayerReady: toggleSpinner }); player.add(".jacket-left"); player.add(".jacket-middle", { start: 4 }); player.add(".jacket-right"); }

In the player code we create a place where the config can be easily accessed:

const player = (function makePlayer() { "use strict"; const config = {}; ... function init(initConfig) { Object.assign(config, initConfig); } return { add, init }; }());

When we add a player to a cover, that’s when we want to set up events for that cover.

const config = {}; const onAddPlayer = new Event("onAddPlayer"); const onPlayerReady = new Event("onPlayerReady"); ... function addEvents(cover) { cover.addEventListener("onAddPlayer", config.onAddPlayer); cover.addEventListener("onPlayerReady", config.onPlayerReady); } function add(coverSelector, settings = {}) { const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector); addEvents(cover);

That way, we can easily dispatch the desired event whenever the time is right.

With the onAddPlayer event that time is at the end of the add function:

function add(coverSelector, settings = {}) { ... cover.dispatchEvent(onAddPlayer); }

And with the onPlayerReady event, that time is at the end of the playerReadyCallback function:

function playerReadyWrapper(cover, onPlayerReady) { return function playerReadyCallback() { manageCover.init(cover); cover.dispatchEvent(onPlayerReady); }; }

The placement of the start or the end of the function is not relevant at this stage. Later on if it does become important that’s when we use more detailed events, such as beforePlayerReady and afterPlayerReady. For now though onPlayerReady does the job perfectly well for us.

Using events is a really good way to fine-tine what happens in a function, without needing to change the function itself. We can just change the configuration of the event handler outside of the function, and the different behaviour that we want is achieved.

player.init({ onAddPlayer: toggleSpinner, onPlayerReady: toggleSpinner });

The code is updated at https://jsitor.com/YVOb8ulZV

I’ll investigate the playlist issue next.