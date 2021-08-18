Why is playVideo() not in the code?

Here is a spinner that we can use:
/* Spinner */
.lds-dual-ring:after {
content: " ";
display: block;
width: 64px;
height: 64px;
margin: auto;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 6px solid #fff;
border-color: #fff transparent #fff transparent;
animation: lds-dual-ring 1.2s linear infinite;
opacity: 0.5;
}
@keyframes lds-dual-ring {
0% {
transform: rotate(0deg);
}
100% {
transform: rotate(360deg);
}
}
And here is a simple function that toggles the spinner:
function toggleSpinner(cover) {
cover.classList.toggle("lds-dual-ring");
}
I first toggle the spinner when we init the covers:
const cover = document.querySelector(opts.target);
toggleSpinner(cover);
const videoWrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;
initPlayer(videoWrapper, onPlayerReady);
And toggle the spinner again, thus turning it off, when each player is ready.
function onPlayerReady() {
const coverSelector = opts.target;
manageCover.init(coverSelector);
const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
toggleSpinner(cover);
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}
The code is now updated so that a loading spinner is on top of the cover when the video loads with the page. While the spinner is spinning you can’t yet click on the cover.
As soon as a video has loaded which only takes a second, the spinner goes away and you can click on the cover to start playing.
There’s a range of spinners to choose from at https://loading.io/css/
Some of the CSS needs to be adjusted though for it to work with your page. I made those adjustments when getting the dual-ring spinner working.
The code at https://jsitor.com/YVOb8ulZV is updated and ready to go.