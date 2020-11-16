Why is my text not vertically centering in a flexbox?

Hi,
What tripped you up was when you set
height:100%; on
.row2-item-boxAdvancedSearch
If you were to remove the height:100% you would see the text vertically align from the
align-items: center; rule on the wrapping div
.row2-visible
It is the flex items that are being centered by the parent, not the flex items children.
But it looks like you did that so the background color fills the parent’s height.
You don’t need to nest another flex box. But if you were to set the anchor to
display:flex and
align-items: center; it would work.
However a much simpler way would be to remove the div that the anchor is nested in. Then apply those styles to the anchor itself.
<!doctype html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>Test Page</title>
<style>
html {
box-sizing: border-box;
}
*, *:before, *:after {
box-sizing: inherit;
}
.row2-visible {
background: #252a63;
height: 30px;
padding: 0;
display: flex;
flex-direction: row;
align-items: center;
}
.row2-visible form {
margin: 3px 0;
padding: 0 5px;
}
.row2-visible input[type=text] {
width: 200px;
border-radius: 4px;
padding-left: 2px;
}
.row2-visible a {
margin-left: 15px;
height: 100%;
display: flex;
align-items: center;
color: white;
font-weight: 500;
text-decoration: none;
padding: 0 5px;
background: black;
}
.row2-visible a:hover {
color: gold;
background-color: #383D77;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="row2-visible">
<form>
<input type="text" placeholder="Search" id="search-name">
</form>
<a href="#">Advanced Search</a>
</div>
</body>
</html>