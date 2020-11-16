Why is my text not vertically centering in a flexbox?

orclord1: orclord1: What am I doing wrong? Why are the words “Advanced Search” not centered?

Hi,

What tripped you up was when you set height:100%; on .row2-item-boxAdvancedSearch

If you were to remove the height:100% you would see the text vertically align from the align-items: center; rule on the wrapping div .row2-visible

It is the flex items that are being centered by the parent, not the flex items children.

But it looks like you did that so the background color fills the parent’s height.

orclord1: orclord1: Do I have to nest another flex box inside just to vertically center it, or is there a better way?

You don’t need to nest another flex box. But if you were to set the anchor to display:flex and align-items: center; it would work.

However a much simpler way would be to remove the div that the anchor is nested in. Then apply those styles to the anchor itself.