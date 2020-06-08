Why is my implode statement outputting array,array,array

I am a new coder and am trying to use ‘implode’ for the first time. When I try using it, the result is:
Array, Array, Array, Array, Array, Array, Array, Array
Could you please tell me where I have gone wrong. I’m using the same exact syntax as the php manual so I don’t know why this is not working. My Array does contain valid data.
$sql="SELECT * FROM TagMinis WHERE mini_id = ?";
$stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);
$stmt->execute([$id]);
$result_tags = $stmt->fetchAll();
$stmt = null;
$tagString = "";
$tagString = implode(', ', $result_tags);
echo $tagString;