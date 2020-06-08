Why is my implode statement outputting array,array,array

I understand that the multi-dimensional array is why it is not working. I can’t figure out a way to make this work with a multi-dimensional array. I suspect if I set a loop with a counter checking for the end it would work but I only consider counters as a last resort.

Close also on my last resort list is doing this:

foreach ($result_tags as $row_tags) { if (next($result_tags) === false) { echo $row_tags['tags_name']; } else { echo $row_tags['tags_name'] . ', '; } }

This almost works but the last result is not separated with a comma. In example the above will output:

apple, banana, orangepear

Where-as is should be: apple, banana, orange, pear

Any other ideas how I can do this? I would prefer the implode method, but after 3 hours I have pretty much given up on it. I’ll just be happy if I can get the ‘next’ working in my above example.