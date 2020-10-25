Why is my HTML showing when I ECHO

I have one php file and inside this I echo a file_get_content. The file content I am including is HTML with JS.

Later in the script I echo a JSON array back to an AJAX call.

Why is the HTML content also showing in the result and not just the JSON array. How can I only get the JSON result echoed to the AJAX call…and not the HTML on the page. I have also tried print_r instead of echo but same result.