Why is my date script not amending the date data in my MySQL database

I am executing the following script via PHPMyAdmin. After I execute it, I get a message confirming that it has successfully completed the operation, and shows the correct amount of files that were updated. However, the data in the column still remains as “0000-00-00”.

update Minis set mini_dateAdded = "2022-08-11" where mini_setsId > 468

Any idea what is wrong? I have tried this several times (and refreshing the data) but it does not change the data in the mini_dateAdded column (the data type for this column is DATE).