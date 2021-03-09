Why is my Bottom scrollbar going longer than usual

My Bottom scrollbar going longer than usual when there is no content on the other side who can help here is an image and the link to the website (not live).
We need to see your code, rather than just an image, to see what is causing the issue. Do you have a link to a live page?
yes here it is https://helpsaveme.glitch.me/home.html#
I suggest your first step would be to validate your code https://validator.w3.org/nu/?doc=https%3A%2F%2Fhelpsaveme.glitch.me%2Fhome.html and fix the errors.
Sorry, but I did not find the problem maybe I can let you look at my code and invite you there but first do you use glitch.com a powerful cloud IDE service?
The scrollbar seems caused by the massive relative left position set on the “Lorem Ipsum” header.
In order to center the header you could try
text-align: center; instead of the left positioning.
THANKS, A LOT!!! Erik_J I found the error when I looked at the
“Lorem Ipsum”
the header I found in my code that the
position: relative;
Was affecting the scrollbar so I removed it here was my code
h1, h2, h3, h4, h5, h6:hover {
cursor: url("https://cdn.glitch.com/841efe4d-c99e-4353-b174-31ecd5da8ae5%2FNeonTextSelect01-Red.cur?v=1614642078468"),
auto;
position: relative;
left: 590px;
padding: 50px;
font-weight: 400;
line-height: 200%;
}
this is my code fixed thanks to you!!!
h1, h2, h3, h4, h5, h6:hover {
cursor: url("https://cdn.glitch.com/841efe4d-c99e-4353-b174-31ecd5da8ae5%2FNeonTextSelect01-Red.cur?v=1614642078468"),
auto;
text-align: center;
left: 590px;
padding: 50px;
font-weight: 400;
line-height: 200%;
}
Even my header is placed even more perfectly in the center.
Not quite It was actually the left:590px that was causing the problem. The position:relative on its own would not have affected anything. It’s only when you add co-ordinates that things go wrong. Remove the left:590px as it is redundant now anyway.
(Off Topic: Once you have done that please put back the contextmenu as disabling it like that is the number 1 most annoying thing you can do to your visitor. I will not visit sites that treat me badly like that )
Then why when I removed the
position: relative;
it worked both is good and what’s
