Why Is Modal Not Working On Page Load?

I’ve added the code from this example (https://codepen.io/godslildrummer/pen/jAJLqE) to a site and for some reason the pure CSS modal will not appear on the page load. Can someone figure out why?
Hi there Todd_Temple,
it works OK for me in my test browsers.
Perhaps, you need to clear the cache - F5 function key.
Clearing the cache worked. Sorry about that!
No need for apologies, you probably weren’t to know.
