Why Is Modal Not Working On Page Load?

I’ve added the code from this example (https://codepen.io/godslildrummer/pen/jAJLqE) to a site and for some reason the pure CSS modal will not appear on the page load. Can someone figure out why?

http://www.ritasbakery.net/

Hi there Todd_Temple,

it works OK for me in my test browsers. :winky:

Perhaps, you need to clear the cache - F5 function key.

coothead

Clearing the cache worked. Sorry about that! :man_facepalming:

No need for apologies, you probably weren’t to know. :winky:

coothead

